Cogeco Communications: An Undervalued Infrastructure Stock Offering A Growing Yield

Paid To Wait
Summary

  • Cogeco Communications, a cable company operating in North America, seems a worthy income investment due to its stable business profile, growth prospects, and high starting dividend yield.
  • Despite facing competition from fiber networks and fixed wireless internet services, Cogeco has maintained strong returns on capital and margins, and has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years.
  • The company is also exploring new business opportunities, including a mobile virtual network operator business in Canada and the acquisition of Canadian internet reseller Oxio, to offset the decline of legacy businesses.

Mies liittää Internet-kaapelin reitittimeen

simpson33/iStock via Getty Images

Cogeco Communications (TSX:CCA:CA) is a cable company providing internet, phone and video services in North America. For an investor Cogeco is an infrastructure company with stable business profile, modest growth prospects and high starting dividend yield.

Paid To Wait
I focus on investment ideas about companies that pay a (healthy) dividend while you wait for capital appreciation. I like to see a good company that pays a dividend. The shares of the company are for a temporary reason undervalued compared to its fundamentals, peers, historical levels and/or the market. Technically and fundamentally there needs to be potential and high odds for capital appreciation by foreseeable catalysts. These elements provide a simple filter to invest in companies that reward shareholders in two ways. I often cover HVAC related stocks since that's the industry in which I was professionally involved with before turning into full-time investor. My name is Antti Leinonen and I'm a private full-time investor from Finland.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CCA:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

QuentinZ
Today, 2:20 PM
Agree it's one of my high conviction buy. I'm still underwater 20% but I'm not worried.
Paid To Wait
Today, 2:35 PM
@QuentinZ Thanks for the comment! How does the company and their grip on customers look like from Canadian perspective?
samuel332
Today, 2:44 PM
@Paid To Wait Very strong market position in the solid greater Toronto Region. Very well reputed management . Deep discount is even more pronounced in the parent company: CGO (TSX), but will take some time to surface value given the family control ownership position and reluctance to sell. However recently announced stock buybacks should support the stock going forward.
