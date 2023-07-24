Maikel de Vaan

Introduction

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) is the only company in the world that makes machines capable of producing extremely small chips so chip fabrication companies like TSMC (TSM) and Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF) have to rely on them.

In the same way that a painter uses a fine brush as opposed to a thick brush for small details, a chip fab uses short light wavelengths for small chips. Putting the size into perspective, red has the longest wavelength of visible light coming in at 620 to 780 nm. The wavelength gets shorter for other colors like orange, yellow, green, blue, and indigo. By the time we get to violet, the wavelength is only about 400 to 420 nm. ASML explains that their deep ultraviolet ("DUV") machines use light with wavelengths of 248 and 193 nm while their extreme ultraviolet ("EUV") machines use light with a wavelength of just 13.5 nm:

EUV wavelength (ASML)

ASML's EUV machines make nodes down to 7 nm and below.

A May 2023 FT article has an illustration explaining the role of lithography in the process of manufacturing chips:

Chip manufacturing (FT)

As my January article says, ASML continues to grow faster than most companies. They sold 40 EUV machines in 2022 and the 2Q23 presentation shows they have already sold 29 in the first half of 2023. In the 1Q23 call, management said they now expect to ship 52 EUV units in 2023 which is down from the figure of 60 shipments they talked about previously. My thesis is that ASML is still growing nicely despite the fact that EUV demand is not as robust as management previously thought.

At the time of this writing, €100 is equivalent to about $112.

The Numbers

There will be increased demand for ASML's EUV machine for many years, but the demand for the second half of 2023 will not be as high as management believed earlier. Customers for major chip fabs like TSMC continue to demand smaller chips which means TSMC needs to buy more EUV machines. ASML is the only company in the world that makes EUV machines and this should continue to be the case for years. Citing the fact that the patterning machine for EUV units is extremely complex and difficult to make, CEO Peter Wennink explained in the April 2023 annual meeting that it won't be easy for countries like China to build their own EUV machines. The machines depend on an ecosystem of external partners, knowledge institutions and suppliers that developed over decades. All of this makes it extremely difficult for China to try to develop this themselves:

No, it's not easy for the reasons I just mentioned. And it's also acknowledged by Chinese customers and say, what we see in China doesn't come even close to what ASML is doing. It has to do with that complexity. It has to do with that ecosystem that's been built over almost 40 years. And there's nothing like that in China or in Korea or in the United States, that ecosystem. That all needs to be developed. It's going to take time, but it can happen, of course.

I'm conjecturing that the 29 EUV units sold in the first half of 2023 had the same or higher selling price as the 2022 average of €175 million each. As such, ASML had at least €5.1 billion in EUV revenue for the first half of the year which was at least 47% of the €10,947.9 million system sales and at least 37% of the €13,648.5 million overall revenue. This is staggering when we consider that EUV units were only 7% of system sales in 2016.

The 2023 Second-half Outlook section of the 2023 Statutory Interim Report says DUV revenue growth will be higher than previously expected while EUV revenue growth will be lower:

In our EUV business, we have seen some shifts in demand timing. The majority of the shifts are due to fab readiness, with some element of uncertainty around recovery. As a result, we still foresee DUV demand exceeding supply. While we have seen delays in DUV demand from some customers, it has been compensated by strong demand for tools at mature and mid-critical nodes, particularly in China. These developments lead to a DUV revenue growth which is expected to be higher than assumed earlier this year, and an EUV growth lower than earlier assumed.

In the 2Q23 call, it was revealed that EUV growth for the year will now be about 25% instead of the 40% discussed earlier:

In EUV, due primarily to customer adjustments in timing - in the demand timing related to delays in fab readiness as well as some remaining supply chain issues, we now expect to ship around 52 systems this year. Translating to a year-over-year revenue growth for EUV of around 25% versus the previously communicated expectation of around 40%.

McKinsey shows that chips under 10 nm were only made in Taiwan and South Korea as of December 2020, but the US is spending hundreds of billions to change that:

Node size breakdown (McKinsey)

Again, EUV machines make nodes down to 7 nm and below, so ASML will be the supplier as the US tries to stop relying on Taiwan and South Korea for chips under 10 nm. What this means is that ASML's EUV revenue will continue to rise as new demand comes into the picture from the US while demand from Taiwan and South Korea continues.

Closing Thoughts

The financial outlook section of the 2023 Statutory Interim Report says net sales for the full year of 2023 should be 30% higher than the 2022 figure driven by DUV and EUV systems. Looking at the 2Q23 financial statements and the 2022 annual report, trailing twelve month ("TTM") operating income is €8,530.7 million or €4,468.0 million + €6,500.7 million - €2,438.0 million and this is on TTM revenue of €25,857 million or €13,648.5 million + €21,173.4 million - €8,964.9 million. Converting TTM operating income into dollars, it comes out to about $9,554 million. I think ASML could be worth as much as 30x operating income which comes out to around $285 to $290 billion.

393.8 million basic shares were used in the per share numbers in the 2Q23 financials. Multiplying this count by the July 21st share price of $693.36 gives us a market cap of a little under $275 billion. The market cap is fairly close to an optimistic valuation range, so I think the stock is a hold.

Forward-looking investors should continue to keep an eye on new semiconductor fabrication plant construction around the globe. ASML is the only company in the world that can supply the EUV machines needed for fabs concentrating on small nodes.

Disclaimer: Any material in this article should not be relied on as a formal investment recommendation. Never buy a stock without doing your own thorough research.