GitLab: Bundling DevOps Tooling, Snowballing Growth

Jul. 24, 2023 2:10 PM ETGitLab Inc. (GTLB)
Ash Anderson
Summary

  • GitLab, a competitor to Microsoft's GitHub, is a code repository platform that has seen substantial growth, despite being unprofitable. It recently had an IPO in October 2021.
  • GitLab's revenues are growing fast, but its operating expenses are high, accounting for 91.1% of revenues. However, it has a robust capitalization with almost $1B in cash and short-term investments.
  • GitLab's total addressable market is estimated at around $40B, indicating significant room for growth. However, it may not achieve profitability until FY25 or FY26.

C sharp programming language source code example on monitor and bokeh background., C# source code.

islander11

In 2018, Microsoft (MSFT) acquired GitHub for a notable $7.5B price tag. Although GitHub sits atop the throne in the code-repository realm, it doesn't go unchallenged. Several competitors vie for supremacy, one of which - GitLab (

Ash Anderson
I am a Software Engineer by trade and an avid market participant. Traditionally a long-only investor, I use home-grown software to find the best companies at the best prices. My investment philosophy is primarily high-quality firms. Firms that hold a significant advantage in their market, or demonstrate the ability to get to the peak. Software is my area of expertise, so my writing will frequently cover those in that sector. I also cover stocks that I consider to be high-quality, and investable that are outside the software world.Fans of video, please check out my YouTube channel where I also cover finance and stock research at youtube.com/ashanderson1

