An Investment Truth That Endures Every Market Cycle

Value matters in every area of our financial lives, including the stock market. An investment truth that endures through each market cycle for decades, perhaps forever. This article further explores the virtues of value investing.

Graham and Buffett's Time-Tested Wisdom

Value investing is an investment paradigm based on the ideas taught by Benjamin Graham and David Dodd at Columbia Business School beginning in 1928 and later published in the 1934 textbook Security Analysis.[1] Although value investing has taken many forms since its inception, as a rule, it involves buying securities that appear underpriced from fundamental analysis.

Ben Graham taught me that "Price is what you pay; value is what you get." Whether we're talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down.[2] - Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B).

Today, quality-driven value investors commit to Graham and Buffett's time-tested wisdom that price is what you pay today, and value is what you get over time. Despite any compelling fundamental research on the targeted company and its industry, let price drive our final decision to buy shares or pass for now.

Finding quality operators in any market is challenging. Uncovering such companies at bargain prices in a bull market is the equivalent of finding the proverbial needle in a haystack. Price is what you pay for ownership slices of high-quality businesses. Value is what you gain over time from purchasing stocks only when available at a discount.

Price and value are paramount to matching or exceeding the stock market's historical average annualized returns from those occasional market pops of big gain days or quarters that underwrite the positive long-term gains. Yes, there are intermittent bad days or weeks; however, the long-term average annualized gains suggest the good days outnumber the bad ones.

Favorite Words of Value Investing Wisdom

A quote often attributed to Charlie Munger, Vice Chairman at Berkshire Hathaway, puts the subject matter of this article - and quality-driven value investing - in perspective:

Time in the market offers more opportunities than trying to time the market.

Timing the market by chasing trends and fads is for fast money traders and speculators. Time in the market, enjoying the compounding total returns protected by wide margins of safety, is reserved for patient and disciplined investors.

It is often reported that over 80 percent of the total shares of common stock owned by Americans belong to institutional investors, including the wealthiest 10 percent of households. Ever, optimists, that leaves almost 20 percent of common stock equity for the rest of us to own and profit from the magic of compounding. Learn to invest in slices of companies instead of trading stocks or chasing fast money fads.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Bitcoin was taxiing to be the next fall from grace. Before that were subprime mortgaged back securities, zero-revenue dot-com IPOs, junk bonds, and land deals in the western United States. Perhaps I am missing a few other fast money schemes that fell between yesterday's barren land, the post-Great Recession bull market's Kryptonite, the unfortunate 2020-21 pandemic, and the inflation-induced 2022 bear market.

From an investment standpoint, there are just a few market timers in each event who got in with a lucky twist of fate or the rare intuitive sense of market conditions, profited, and got out. Those are the ones who dominate the financial news feeds and sponsored content, giving a false appearance of the bullishness or bearishness in the market fad among the masses of well-intentioned investors.

The sobering truth reminds us that money-making headliners represent a tiny percentage of active participants. Too many players in the fad lose money and, echoing the typical casino gambler, share only the rare winning bets. This is just another reminder that market fads make money for a lucky few at the zero-sum expense of the silent investor majority that loses out from the desperate hope to make a lifetime of capital gains in a single market cycle.

The list of household names who made fortunes beating the market by owning investments with utility over extended periods is lengthy. Yet, I cannot name a celebrity investor, off the top of my head, who adds wealth year after year, trading in and out of fast money, market-timing fads.

Because price is what you pay, and value is what you get.

A Superior Investing Paradigm

To this point, the article has accentuated an enduring investment philosophy that avoids estimating or following specific price targets or ranges. Instead, we shift our focus and courage to embracing the attractive valuation metrics of wonderful businesses and buy or add whether the shares are trading at $25 or $250.

In the short term, speculators buy, sell, or short a stock in reaction to current events, expressing confidence or timidity by casting a vote reversed in a moment of breaking news, technical chart swings, or an earnings surprise. In contrast, investors who take the long view will buy, hold, and sometimes sell the shares of a company based on a fundamental analysis of its established history, the estimation of valuation metrics, and the perceived longer-term prospects.

In the spirit of Benjamin Graham, weigh the business's long-term prospects instead of casting a popular vote based on a short-term bias within the market. A stock's endorsement by the contrarian centers on years of actual returns on invested capital and owners' earnings. The dilemma lies in contending with the market voters contemplating the stock after the quarterly earnings release.

Despite the noise, choose to remain patient and monitor the enterprise's prospects while collecting dividends as the short-term reward for the perseverance of awaiting capital appreciation in the longer term.

Arguably, expectations derived from a perceived margin of safety are also speculative. Nonetheless, owning a slice of the well-run casino business for the prospect of profits and asset appreciation over several years is a better bet than gambling on the casino floor tonight in hopes of a quick gain.

Capturing quality at value benefits our strategic analysis as partial owners of an enterprise more than the tactical, although fleeting, whim of a stock trade.

Be willing to ride the voting machine bumps and controversies along the way while waiting for the ultimate results of the weighing machine. As in politics and business, rational thought prevails over irrational emotion for patient, disciplined, and value-driven investors.

Similar to other durable purchases in life, publicly traded stocks are voted in the short term and weighed in the long term. In each case, the price is what we pay now, and the value is what we acquire over time.

An investment truth that endures through every market cycle.

* * *

1. Benjamin Graham and David L. Dodd, Security Analysis, Sixth Edition (New York: McGraw-Hill, 2009, 1934).

2. Warren E. Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway, Inc., 2008 Letter to Shareholders, February 27, 2009, 5.

Copyright 2023 by David J. Waldron. All rights reserved.