Crosswinds - Weekly Blog # 794

Frustrations

Geometric projections frustrate investors and others. Unfortunately, in life and business, we are often taught that we will be rewarded if we follow straight lines. In our simplistic minds, we translate that into a simple equation with a predictable outcome.

The truth of the matter is that nothing is really that simple. Almost everything comes with counter-indications identifying obstacles or hurdles. This week is a classic example of crosswinds presenting different tracks from current popular views. As both a student at heart and an investment advisor to clients and my family, I view these crosswinds as a learning opportunity.

Disappointing Earnings and Higher Stock Prices

(All of the stocks mentioned are personally owned and are not necessarily recommended for others.)

Two investment industry leaders, Goldman Sachs and T. Rowe Price, are going through an extended period of changing their customer mix and critical management people. In both cases, after announcing below-general earnings estimates, their stock prices rose. In a somewhat similar fashion, Discover Financial (DFS) fell 18% and Interpublic (IPG) declined 12% after shortfalls in their basic businesses, but after a one-day decline their stock prices rose.

When explaining these occurrences to my Good Wife, she mentioned that some investors were taking the price decline as an opportunity, feeling the identified problem was being remediated.

Experts Being Wrong

There are a bunch of classically trained, high-quality growth investors who, for some time, have been invested in segments of the largest players with disappointing results. This includes a number of the largest healthcare providers. Even after trimming some of their positions, these managers still, on average, have 21% more invested in the sector than the sector share of the S&P 500. While a number of these companies have potentially exciting developments in their R&D pipeline, which, if approved, should more than offset the patent cliff of their existing products or services. They are facing talked about pressure from the government to get prices lower as they expand their market. The rising economic growth of populations in Asia and Africa are opportunities for more growth.

Institutional investors who manage portfolios to meet long-term funding needs are particularly well-suited for the ten- to twenty-year cycle of taking an ill-defined idea to excess cash generation through dividends. Some individuals with long-term retirement needs or those who are looking to pass wealth onto heirs and charities over time are also well-suited. Quite possibly more long-term healthcare financing should be in non-publicly traded securities.

Efforts to create new restrictions on mergers and acquisitions by this administration, like the FTC and Justice Department, are among the new risks facing large pharma companies. These restrictions will raise the cost of healthcare and slow US development of new products and services. (This could be more destructive than a new land war.)

Messages from the Market

A Wall Street Journal survey of economists found 3 optimistic and 5 pessimistic.

The latest data on ETF flows showed domestic equity redemptions, with net purchases of international and tech funds.

After the market closed on Friday, I noticed on a list of stocks that 15 had showed gains over closing prices, while 7 showed losses. (This suggests that disclosures of important information should perhaps be done during trading hours.)

The American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) conducts a sample survey of its members’ estimates of the market 6 months into the future. Market analysts view these readings as contrarian signals. On balance, I believe the public is often more correct than the professionals. However, there is good evidence the public is late in identifying critical turning points. I view a reading of over 50% or below 20% as abnormal for bullish or bearish readings. This week’s survey showed 51.4% anticipating higher markets. Up from 41.0% the prior week, a cautionary sign.

Sometimes it is better to be lucky than smart

I have twice recognized being lucky. In both cases, I invested in a fund which for non-investment reasons decided to liquidate by distributing its portfolio to shareholders. It led to my first ownership of Apple (AAPL) at a very attractive price. More recently, a portfolio was transferred to me from a retiring, very sound, global equity income portfolio. One of its holdings was a company I had admired for a long time but had never purchased. I am now the owner of shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) ("TSMC") at an attractive price. The stock price recently dropped when the company announced its earnings would drop by 10%. The company also said its new Arizona plant would be delayed until 2025 due to its inability to get enough qualified labor. (They did not refute their expectation that semiconductors for artificial intelligence applications would grow at a compound growth rate of 50% over the next five years.) My purpose in mentioning these two unexpected gifts is to illustrate that if you are in the game of investing, some good and bad things can happen.

Yields on bonds are often good indicators of future stock market direction. Barron’s has two yield measures for high- and medium-grade bonds. The yield spread between these two indicators has narrowed from 97 basis points a year ago to 25 basis points today. This is mostly attributable to high-grade yields going up 102 basis points vs. 34 for the median grade. Since many capital spending plans are priced off the high-grade market, lower bond prices are a concern.

China

Only 20% of institutional managers expect China’s GDP to accelerate, compared to an earlier expectation of 80% looking for China to expand.

While the new president of the PBOC was trained in the West, the final decision on anything important governing the Yuan will likely be done by Chairman Xi.

Morgan Stanley has moved 200 people from the Mainland to Singapore to protect its internal data.

In the first half of 2023, Chinese box office revenues for American films was $592 million, compared $1.9 billion in 2019. Implications?

James Mackintosh of the WSJ noted that Chinese securities prices are now at the same level they were 10 years ago.

For the week ended Thursday, the best mutual fund sector was Financial Services Funds, +3.89%. The worst was China Regional Funds, -3.25%. (At least for this week, hedging my financial services holdings by owning some funds invested in China worked.)

Next Portfolio Steps?

You don’t need to know how to make a watch to tell the time. Trying this exercise below gives the reader the chance to see the thinking behind some of the analysis. Each of the items mentioned could impact an investor’s investment actions. One way to determine whether they should is to assign a value to each item between 1 and 20 and convert that number into percentages between 5% and 20%. Disregard any assigned factor below 5%. (We are not that perceptive.) Add up the total remaining. Quite possibly, the total will be over 100%. Take the total and divide it by 100, e.g., 100/150 = .67%. Reduce the value of each item by 67% and read the total, which should be close to 100.

If that is the case. Ignore any reset value below 5%. What you’ll probably wind up with is some factors being the opposite of others. That is okay because it suggests an internal hedge, which is appropriate in many cases where there is a lack of full confidence in our views.

Treat the effort as an exercise and it may well open up other ways of seeing how you invest and could lead to useful changes. Please let me know how it works for you.

