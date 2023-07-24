svetikd

In my previous analysis, I said,

Now that DraftKings is more attuned to balancing growth and profitability, I believe that combined with the more ''tempered'' valuation, investors would do well to reconsider this business. [...] As long as DraftKings can continue to increase its monthly unique payers, while not having to compromise on its gross margin profile, I believe that many good things can happen to shareholders over time.

My one-line thesis is that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) has what I refer to as the ''Peter Lynch hypothesis.'' This is where investors have one perception of the company, but the underlying company is actually performing substantially better than investors' perception.

This means that the company is inflecting higher, but the pervasive narrative many investors still hold is now outdated. Here's why I'm bullish on DraftKings.

Why I'm Bullish Heading into Q2 Earnings

In my Deep Value Returns, I describe to members a few rules for investing. One of the rules that I believe is crucial to investing, is to get in 6 to 12 months before the market wakes up to a changing story.

Allow me to elaborate. You want to get in before investors wake up to the change in perception. This method is not flawless, nobody is perfect of course. But investing is an odds game. And every little edge you can get is to your benefit.

With that in mind, consider this:

What you don't want to do as an investor is to ''fight the Street.'' You want to get in when analysts are busy pumping your stock, but before the stock has fully taken off.

So when will analysts start to pump a stock? Typically, on the back of catalysts, earnings being a key example. Other examples could be large acquisitions for instance.

My point is that we are about to head into DraftKings Q2 earnings next week (expected August 3 post-market). And assuming that DraftKings makes an average earnings report, analysts will be more than inclined to double down on their previous ''bullish calls.''

Again, refer to the graphic above. You want to see analysts upwards revising their revenue targets for the company. That's step one. Step two is you need at least two back-to-back positive earnings beats. And it's not a lot more complicated than this.

The problem with investing is that it's more of an art than a science, so it's ''too easy'' to overcomplicate what is relatively easy. In fact, I've fallen prey to this fault myself.

But if you break your own investment rules, that's when you make dumb mistakes. That's a mistake of omission. Failing to act when you know you should have. But the reality is that neither of us are Warren Buffett. But we should follow his teaching and stick with his investment rules. In essence, figure out what your rules are for investing and stick with them.

One of my preferred investment rules is don't fight the Street. If the Street is alongside your stock, that's a much easier setup that will in the near-term payoff. Rather than the converse situation, when the sell-side is steadily downgrading your stock. That may work out, but it's a very high-risk investment strategy.

As Warren Buffett reminds us, don't swing for the fences. Stick to your circle of competence.

What Else to Think About Heading into Q2 Earnings?

Allow me to repeat what I said previously,

There was a time when DraftKings was intent on delivering growth for growth's sake. However, DraftKings has now adjusted its business model to deliver more balance between its growth ambitions and profitability.

That's the bull case described above. Investors are now slowly starting to think about 2024. After all, by the time DraftKings reports its Q2 earnings next week, there will be less than 5 months left to 2023. So to a large extent, irrespective of what DraftKings' Q2 profits come out as investors will be seeking to gleam any insight into 2024.

Basically, does management sound confident that in 2024 they can report ''at least'' positive EBITDA?

In fact, I declare that's the only consideration that truly matters for this thesis. Investors won't even be overlying interested in DraftKings' near-term topline prospects. The bigger story that will carry the earnings result will be the discussion of DraftKings' gross profit margin.

Investors want to answer this question in the affirmative. Can DraftKings continue to grow rapidly, while not having to compromise on its gross margin profitability?

Because that's where the previous bearish narrative found itself. And as I stated already, DraftKings is a company where many investors are still holding onto one narrative, but the company is slowly and steadily moving forward to a new narrative. The ''Peter Lynch hypothesis.'' An inflection point, if you will.

The Bottom Line

In my previous analysis, I expressed a bullish outlook on DraftKings as the company has shifted towards balancing growth and profitability.

The more reasonable valuation makes it an attractive choice for investors to reconsider. As we approach Q2 earnings, getting in ahead of potential positive catalysts and aligning with analysts' positive sentiment can be rewarding.

The key factors to watch are upward revisions in revenue targets and consecutive positive earnings beats. Investors' focus on DraftKings' ability to maintain profitability while growing will shape the perception of the stock and could signal an inflection point, supporting the ''Peter Lynch hypothesis.''