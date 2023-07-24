Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

POSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 24, 2023 1:37 PM ETPOSCO Holdings Inc. (PKX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.67K Followers

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 23, 2023 10:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jeong Ki-Seop - President, Co-CEO, CSO

Han Young-Ah - Head of Investor Relations

Lee Kyung-seop - Chief of LiB Materials Business

Kim Seung-Jun - Head of Finance Team

Jeong Dae-Hyung - Head of Corporate Strategy Team

Conference Call Participants

Yi Hyun-soo - Yuanta Securities

Kim Sang-hoon - HI Investment & Securities

Lee Eu-gene - Eugene Investment & Securities

Sean Jou - Marshall Wace

Jeong Ki-Seop

Good afternoon, everyone. I am Jeong Ki-Seop, CSO at POSCO Holdings. Before we begin today's earnings call, I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to all of our investors on behalf of the company for your trust and support to POSCO Holdings as well as our operating companies.

Going forward, the company will strive further to promote a balanced growth between steel and the new growth businesses and enhance the long-term corporate value of POSCO Holdings so that we can continue to meet the expectations of our investors.

POSCO Holdings in the second quarter of this year recorded an operating profit of KRW 1.33 trillion. This is because the steel business which had been impacted from the Pohang mill flooding and the economic downturn quickly recovered its quarterly OP of KRW 1 trillion. Such profit recovery in our core business, the steel business, holds a very important meaning for our company. It helps us to maintain global competitiveness in the steel sector as well as generate stable flow of revenue. And when this is coupled with our new business growth strategy, it will indeed create a virtuous cycle in enhancing our corporate value.

POSCO is also striving for excellence in its steel making business to meet the demand of the changing times, which is carbon neutrality, POSCO has placed

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.