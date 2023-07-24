Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Eli Lilly: Does 'Miracle' Weight Loss Franchise Justify Rising Price Tag?

Edmund Ingham profile picture
Edmund Ingham
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Eli Lilly and Company's share price won't stop climbing on the promise of its "miracle" diabetes and weight loss drug, Tirzepatide, and franchise.
  • The share price is +25% so far this year, and +425% over a 5-year period. Lilly is now the world's most valuable Pharma.
  • Tirzepatide may win its approval in weight loss this year, where it will take on Novo Nordisk's wildly successful Wegovy.
  • There is a very good chance tirzepatide will become the best-selling drug of all time globally. The market opportunity is practically unheard of.
  • There are still plenty of obstacles to overcome however - in this post I run readers through the potential pitfalls of tirzepatide and calculate a target price using forward revenue projections and DCF.
The Hollywood Sign

Kirk Wester

Investment Overview

Just over 6 weeks ago, in a post for Seeking Alpha, I discussed how Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had assumed the mantle of being the world's most valuable pharmaceutical company, despite being nowhere

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in LLY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

K
Keops
Today, 4:35 PM
Comments (1.89K)
LLYs GLP-1 scientists should be nominated for the Nobel prize in medicine.
d
deadhead213
Today, 3:36 PM
Premium
Comments (5.21K)
$NVO hands down in weight loss drugs and it will continue for years to come
p
pro-vigil1
Today, 3:30 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (729)
Great article that tries to address a complicated question. While waiting for a sell off in LLY, NVO, I have been acquiring pharmas with GLP-1 candidates in trials - AMGN, PFE - whose valuations do not yet reflect the 5-10% market share that competitor drugs could take.
M
Medguy
Today, 3:16 PM
Premium
Comments (1.45K)
“There is a very good chance tirzepatide will become the best-selling drug of all time globally. “
.. and if you are underestimating the huge impact on margins the next five years you may be undervaluing the upside .
R
Rhoda711
Today, 4:00 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.52K)
@Medguy
I think their oral drug may beat it.
Weight wasn’t gained back.
