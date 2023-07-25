Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
No Brainer Blue-Chip Bargain Buys

Jul. 25, 2023 7:00 AM ETAMP, AMZN1 Comment
Dividend Sensei profile picture
Dividend Sensei
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • There are plenty of smart long-term opportunities even in stupid markets.
  • Growth at a reasonable price is always available if you know where to look.
  • Ameriprise is one of our favorite time-tested blue chips, having delivered 17% annual returns for our members since we recommended it in September 2019.
  • Today, AMP still offers a highly attractive 0.7 PEG ratio courtesy of a low 11.7 PE and a red-hot growth outlook of almost 17%. It has a 43% upside potential over the next 1.5 years.
  • Amazon has been a coiled spring for years, and finally, the market has woken up to the most obvious hyper-growth Super GARP story on Wall Street. Even up 60% YTD, Amazon may have 143% upside potential over the next 1.5 years, a stunning 43% annual return potential that makes it a no-brainer blue-chip bargain buy.
$100 bills background

Cimmerian

A lot of investors are worried about buying anything right now.

And that's understandable.

It sure doesn't feel smart to be buying stocks right now.

Recession, the Fed still hiking rates, geopolitical instability, there are so many reasons it

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Adam Galas is a co-founder of Wide Moat Research ("WMR"), a subscription-based publisher of financial information, serving over 5,000 investors around the world. WMR has a team of experienced multi-disciplined analysts covering all dividend categories, including REITs, MLPs, BDCs, and traditional C-Corps.


The WMR brands include: (1) The Intelligent REIT Investor (newsletter), (2) The Intelligent Dividend Investor (newsletter), (3) iREIT on Alpha (Seeking Alpha), and (4) The Dividend Kings (Seeking Alpha).


I'm a proud Army veteran and have seven years of experience as an analyst/investment writer for Dividend Kings, iREIT, The Intelligent Dividend Investor, The Motley Fool, Simply Safe Dividends, Seeking Alpha, and the Adam Mesh Trading Group. I'm proud to be one of the founders of The Dividend Kings, joining forces with Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale, and other leading income writers to offer the best premium service on Seeking Alpha's Market Place.


My goal is to help all people learn how to harness the awesome power of dividend growth investing to achieve their financial dreams and enrich their lives.


With 24 years of investing experience, I've learned what works and more importantly, what doesn't, when it comes to building long-term wealth and safe and dependable income streams in all economic and market conditions.


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

billinsd profile picture
billinsd
Today, 7:14 AM
Comments (4.68K)
I have been called crazy before
I now see more Amazon delivery trucks than Fed Ex
Heard a great lyric the other day in a country song
“ They say I’m crazy, I’m just a different kinda sane “
