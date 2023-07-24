Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 24, 2023 2:34 PM ETHope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE)
Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2023 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Angie Yang - Director, Investor Relations

Kevin Kim - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Julianna Balicka - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Peter Koh - Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Christopher McGratty - KBW

Matthew Clark - Piper Sandler

Gary Tenner - D.A. Davidson

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Hope Bancorp 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would like now to turn the conference over to Angie Yang, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Angie Yang

Thank you, Alan. Good morning everyone and thank you for joining us for the Hope Bancorp 2023 second quarter investor conference call. As usual, we will be using a slide presentation to accompany our discussion this morning, which is available on the Presentations page of our IR website.

Beginning on slide two, let me begin with a brief statement regarding forward-looking remarks. The call today may contain forward-looking projections regarding future financial performance of the company and future events. These statements may differ materially from the actual results due to certain risks and uncertainties.

In addition, some of the information referenced on this call today are non-GAAP financial measures. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the company's filings with the SEC, as well as the Safe Harbor statements in our press release issued earlier today. Hope Bancorp assumes no obligation to revise any forward-looking projections that may be made on today's call.

