Medical Properties Trust: Management Likely To Continue Forward-Thinking

Jul. 24, 2023 3:34 PM ETMedical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)9 Comments
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Companies like Medical Properties Trust, Inc. want to get properties back during times of inflation so they can rewrite the leases with better terms.
  • Management already had an inflation component in the leasing contracts.
  • Management is paid to adequately deal with unforeseen future challenges before they occur.
  • Portfolio turnover is yet another way to deal with inflation.
  • Management has long replaced operators successfully the few times that needed to happen.
Empty corridor in modern hospital with information counter and hospital bed in rooms.3d rendering

Ninoon

There has been a lot of talk about the effects of inflation on the model used by the management of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW). But as management recently demonstrated, they already took into account some inflation

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Comments (9)

d
dorj00will
Today, 4:39 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (454)
Goody goody...another MPW article to keep the pot stirred.
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Today, 4:41 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (40.13K)
@dorj00will Now you have me worried!
G
Gregmax
Today, 4:11 PM
Comments (115)
Great article, maybe also because I have a large position at MPT :)
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Today, 4:28 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (40.13K)
@Gregmax Thank you very much. Does that mean I did some confirmation bias type activity?
h
havokado
Today, 5:03 PM
Comments (58)
@Long Player Not the OP, but you've helped confirm my bias lol
LearningInvestor profile picture
LearningInvestor
Today, 3:43 PM
Comments (197)
Great article!
billduncanbusiness profile picture
billduncanbusiness
Today, 3:41 PM
Comments (222)
“Management probably has more issues to navigate than would normally be the case. But management appears to be navigating those issues just fine.”. Wow. The navigation from $22 /share to $10 / share?
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Today, 3:59 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (40.13K)
@billduncanbusiness Does stock price action indicate management's progress? You are basically saying that a short attack turns management into failures??
