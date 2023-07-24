Stefan Tomic/iStock via Getty Images

NewLake Capital Partners (OTCQX:NLCP) last declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per share, in line with its prior payment and for a 10.9% annualized forward yield. This payout has survived ten consecutive rate hikes and the more than year-long collapse of the equity valuations of the broad sphere of US multi-state operators. The REIT is down around 5% on a total return basis since the start of the year, bucking a wider cannabis market that's seen wholesale shareholder value destruction as onerous taxes and a dominant black market have pushed the US legal adult-use cannabis market to the brink. The US cannabis-focused ETF from AdvisorShares (MSOS) is down by 57% over the last 1-year on the back of the subsequent collapse in investor confidence in the sector.

Data by YCharts

The best performing MSO is down by 75% over the last 3 years, with most facing material tax bills, declining access to liquidity, and year-over-year revenue declines. To be clear, yes, NewLake isn't an MSO and does not face the inherent balance sheet erosion. However, the triple-net lease REIT is highly concentrated in this single sector from its acquisition of industrial and retail cannabis properties through sale-leaseback transactions. This sector is now besieged by a liquidity crisis as its value-destroying status quo faces no near-term changes in my view.

Tenant Concentration Presents Risks

NewLake Capital Partners Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Presentation

NewLake owned 32 properties, including one classified as held for sale, as of the end of its fiscal 2023 first quarter. This was spread across 12 states, 1.7 million square feet, was 100% leased, and included a mix of private and public cannabis companies. Three companies account for 44.6% of NewLake's portfolio. Most of NewLake's tenants are public, and all form part of the collapse of equity valuations we've seen over the last three years. If we look at its top four publicly listed tenants, we mostly see a developing story of cash burn and a dwindling cash position reflected across all.

Data by YCharts

Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF) looks especially precarious, with cash and equivalents of $40.16 million as of the end of its first quarter. The New York-based MSO realized a free cash outflow of $9.1 million for its first quarter and faces a cash runway of around four quarters against this. Chicago-based Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) is set to acquire Columbia Care to provide access to what would be an expanded liquidity platform. However, Cresco saw a free cash outflow of $17.2 million during its first quarter, which was a sequential increase from a $9.5 million free cash outflow in the prior fourth quarter.

Data by YCharts

Dividend Growth Hits Ceiling

NewLake has kept its quarterly dividend at the same level for the last three declared payouts, after four consecutive raises from its IPO. The REIT brought in revenue of $11.4 million for its first quarter, up 12.2% over its year-ago comp and a beat by $410,000 on consensus estimates. However, quarter-on-quarter growth was negative, with revenue falling by $800,000. This was the first quarter where revenue experienced a decline, with the fall being led by an 86% fall in interest income from loans.

NewLake Capital Partners Fiscal 2023 First Quarter Form 10-Q

Adjusted funds from operations at $9.9 million fell by 9% sequentially from the fourth quarter, but was year-over-year growth of 19.6%. AFFO on a diluted per-share basis was $0.46, up around $0.08 from the year-ago quarter. AFFO benefited from better cost control by the internally managed REIT, which saw G&A expenses of $2.01 million, down from $2.31 million in the year-ago comp.

Data by YCharts

Hence, the REIT paid out around 84.8% of its AFFO to shareholders. Bulls would be right to state that this is still below the 90% high watermark for REITs. However, the situation as defined by cash and free cash flow is deteriorating for the broad universe of MSOs. What would AFFO look like against the continued dearth of liquidity, with a stock market that has made raising capital through equity sales a materially more Sisyphean undertaking? Heavy debt burdens and unpaid taxes have been stacked up on the balance sheet of MSOs now seeing revenue softness. Something will eventually give way without any progress being made on the federal legalization front.

Critically, high taxes have radically inflated the prices of legal recreational cannabis to render the fledging industry more structurally uncompetitive when compared to the competing black market. In California, there is a 15% excise tax on cannabis, the state's 7.25% general sales tax, and a 3% local government tax that all get aggregated in the price of adult-use cannabis in the state. With the sector undeniably amidst a liquidity crunch, NewLake stands to possibly experience some future headwinds that could disrupt its revenue profile and AFFO payout.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.