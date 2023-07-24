Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

EZA: Avoid The ETF And Focus On Stock Picking

Romil Patel profile picture
Romil Patel
729 Followers

Summary

  • Governmental issues in South Africa have put a heavy toll on the economy, the biggest of which is load shedding.
  • The long-term outlook for the economy seems mixed. In the short term, the yield curve looks good but is likely to invert.
  • There are many great stocks in South Africa, but also many stocks to avoid, so stock picking works better than buying an ETF. ETFs also come with additional risk.
Beautiful landscape of an African Savannah scene

Arte Index/iStock via Getty Images

The South African equity market is an attractive market for stock picking due to its low valuation and inefficiencies, but there are also many issues in the macro and lack of rule of law in South Africa.

In this article, I'm

This article was written by

Romil Patel profile picture
Romil Patel
729 Followers
I focus on thematic investing, crisis investing, systematic options trading through both premium selling and long-vol positions, and discretionary global macro. I have experience with private M&A along with many years of publicly-traded equities and equity-based derivatives trading experience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.