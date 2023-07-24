Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Western Midstream Partners LP: Occidental Benefits

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The Western Midstream Partners, LP partnership has achieved investment grade status.
  • Distributions will have a base and variable component.
  • Management has improved tremendously since Occidental Petroleum Corporation took over.
  • Valuation does not reflect profitability and debt ratio improvements.
  • This is likely to be an income and growth investment consideration.
Oil Refinery And Pipeline

imaginima

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) management, in its Q1 press release, noted that the firm had achieved investment-grade status which is something that few in the industry achieve. While much of the industry has been focused on

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
19.04K Followers
Get analysis on under followed Oil & Gas companies with an edge.
Comments (2)

L
Limestone Cowboy
Today, 4:41 PM
Comments (1.79K)
Best in the business. Dedicated acreage from Oxy with a guaranteed near 20% ROR, plus picking up volumes from other somewhat desperate nearby parties for rates 3x what was common when debt was cheap. Plus they have the advantage of being backed by real oilfield engineers that understand how to operate pipes, tanks, and wells. Other midstreams are just a PE fund with a couple of slick salesmen that think the engineering will work itself out.

To say that the previous management was bad is an understatement. They were greedy, corrupt, and utterly moronic. Hunter Biden deserved to be on the board more than some of those people.

A classic turnaround story backed by tremendous assets tied to some of the best unconventional rock in the world, with growth projects mostly being in the great state of Texas, thus removing the feds from any permitting risk.

With new distribution, it's a buy up to $33-35/shr for comfort, and potentially higher if you're willing to move out of the zero risk category.
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Today, 4:44 PM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (40.13K)
@Limestone Cowboy When I covered Anadarko, there was so much going on that had nothing to do with oil and gas. Laura Starks found even more. The fact that is spread here should not have been news.
Now it is a whole different story.
