Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Diamondback: A Top-Tier Energy Play And Potential M&A Target

Jul. 24, 2023 4:07 PM ETDiamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG)2 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Energy assets are crucial for long-term results, as US shale output growth has peaked, and inflation is likely to remain sticky.
  • Diamondback Energy is a top oil play with deep reserves, efficient operations, healthy debt levels, and a shareholder-friendly distribution plan.
  • FANG's attractive valuation and oil footprint make it a potential takeover target, while its overall qualities position it for long-term outperformance in the energy sector.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Silhouette eines pumpjack bei Sonnenuntergang

deepblue4you/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Since 2020, we have discussed a lot of energy-related topics. The most important one is the bull case for upstream oil companies. Over the past three years, I have boosted my energy exposure to more than 17% of my total

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
25.42K Followers
Leader of iREIT on Alpha
The #1 Service for Safe and Reliable REIT Income

Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!

I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.

Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Old Professor profile picture
Old Professor
Today, 4:40 PM
Comments (8.84K)
Hands off, please. Not interested in a cash buyout and capital gains taxes. But acquisition via receiving shares of the acquiring company? Maybe, depending on whether the company is as well run as Diamondback Energy, which is likely unlikely.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 4:47 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (8.84K)
@Old Professor I completely agree. I wouldn’t like Exxon or similar buying my oil stocks
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.