Apple: Playing Catch Up

Jul. 24, 2023 8:00 PM ET
Stone Fox Capital
Summary

  • Apple Inc. is quickly working on an AI chat product to compete in the suddenly hot generative AI category.
  • The tech giant is now playing catch-up against other tech giants in several key categories like AI chat and AR/VR devices.
  • Apple stock is incredibly expensive at 32x FY23 EPS targets even as Apple continues falling beyond in AI.
A constant negative thesis with Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) these days is that it is a business behind on new product development. The latest news of the tech giant entering the generative artificial intelligence ("AI") race appears to be another

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital
43.03K Followers
Out Fox the market with misunderstood, high reward opportunities
Mark Holder graduated from the University of Tulsa with a double major in accounting & finance. Mark has his Series 65 and is also a CPA.


Stone Fox Capital launched the Out Fox The Street MarketPlace service in August 2020.


Invest with Stone Fox Capital's model Net Payout Yields portfolio on Interactive Advisors as he makes real time trades. The site allows followers to duplicate the model portfolio in their own brokerage accounts. You can find the portfolio and more details here:

Net Payout Yields model


Follow Mark on twitter: @stonefoxcapital

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

Russell Ziskey profile picture
Russell Ziskey
Yesterday, 8:56 PM
Premium
Comments (48)
The 10 year cumulative return for AAPL IS 1305%. I’m not sweating their short term AI & VR positioning. Their long term strategy of going deeper with existing customers and expanding the ecosystem of services is more interesting to me. Long since 2008.
BIZUN1973 profile picture
BIZUN1973
Yesterday, 8:21 PM
Premium
Comments (6.66K)
Like clockwork. Clockwork Orange, that is.
d
dgreenberg
Yesterday, 8:14 PM
Comments (31)
You haven’t found another job yet??
Glad I didn’t follow your advice over the last 6 months
t
tomnice1085
Yesterday, 8:23 PM
Comments (100)
@dgreenberg Agreed 👍
Who care about AI while Apple already included it in their ecosystem. They just use other naming systems instead of calling it Ai.
d
deadhead213
Yesterday, 8:12 PM
Premium
Comments (5.21K)
Always, like your insight and opinions. .. I bought in 20, almost 3 yrs ago. $AAPL +70%! You’re Bearish even at an all time high? I fail to see the logic.
BIZUN1973 profile picture
BIZUN1973
Yesterday, 8:24 PM
Premium
Comments (6.66K)
@deadhead213 I could see trimming some profits and investing in something else but I’m up 759% since I bought $AAPL that’s a hard no.
d
deadhead213
Yesterday, 8:29 PM
Premium
Comments (5.21K)
@BIZUN1973 I totally understand your logic. Lol
