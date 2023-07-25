Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Blackstone Secured Lending: 5 Things I Like Better Than Ares Capital

The Dividend Collectuh
Summary

  • BXSL is a premier BDC managed by the largest asset manager Blackstone with over $1 trillion in Assets Under Management.
  • BXSL has a low non-accrual rate at 0.14%, lower than popular BDC ARCC's 2.3%.
  • BXSL has returned 10.3% total net return to shareholders since its inception and besides debt maturities in the month of July, has no remaining debt maturing until May of 2025.
  • BXSL focuses on first-lien senior secured opportunities with structural protection at 97.9% and 99.9% of its debt floating rate.
  • BXSL also managed to grow its NAV from $25.93 to $26.10 from December 22' to March 23' and NII 52% year-over-year.

BDC concept is shown by businessman.

Introduction

In this article, I want to talk about a fairly new BDC that I think investors looking for income should consider adding to their portfolios. I'm always researching dividend stocks to add to my portfolios and came across this BDC

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh
I am not a certified financial advisor. I enjoy dividend investing in quality Blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. Plan is to supplement my retirement, and live off my dividends in the next 7-10 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend companies, and not only teach about investing, but give a new perspective to help others reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BXSL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

The Dividend Collectuh
Article Update Today, 9:57 AM
Thanks everyone for stopping by. Hope you enjoy the article. If you like the content please hit the like button and follow me for more articles. Look forward to hearing from you all and Happy investing 📈
Invest4Wealth
Today, 10:19 AM
Thanks for your take on these. I own both and agree some of the best management and great dividends on which to live.
jazznut
Today, 10:18 AM
BXSL is the fifth largest holding in BIZD (ARCC is first), my choice for diversification within the BDC sector.
Shake your money maker
Today, 10:12 AM
Great Job 👏
I own both as well
BITPUSHER1010
Today, 9:54 AM
Love them both! Great article.
The Dividend Collectuh
Today, 9:57 AM
@BITPUSHER1010 thanks for reading and commenting. Yes me too they are both stellar BDC’s. Happy investing 📈
