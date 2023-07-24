Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Trex: Good Long-Term Growth Prospects But Expensive Valuation

Jul. 24, 2023 4:41 PM ETTrex Company, Inc. (TREX)FBIN, MAS
GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
2.5K Followers

Summary

  • Trex Company's revenue growth is expected to recover in the latter half of 2023 due to easing comparisons and completed channel inventory destocking.
  • The company's investment in R&D and new product launches, along with its exposure to the repair and remodel end-market, should support sales in a tough macro environment.
  • Despite good growth prospects, the company's current premium valuations suggest these are already reflected in the stock price, leading to a neutral rating for Trex.

Bullish and Bearish stock market 3D render

FeelPic

Investment Thesis

Trex Company, Inc.'s (NYSE:TREX) revenue growth should start recovering in the back half of 2023 due to easing comparisons and a more in-line sell-in and sell-out as channel inventory destocking has been completed. The company's repair and

This article was written by

GS Analytics profile picture
GS Analytics
2.5K Followers
We primarily focus on GARP (Growth at reasonable Price) opportunities in industrial, consumer, and technology sectors. Please click the "Follow" button to receive our latest research. If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to us through the comments section of our articles or SA messaging functionality.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article is written by Saloni V.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.