AppFolio Growth Should Slow As Market Questions Linger
Summary
- AppFolio, Inc. provides a range of software and services to real estate property management and investment companies.
- The stock has seen a sharp rise in price in recent months, largely due to a re-rating of its EV/Sales multiple by investors.
- It's difficult to determine the effects of a potentially cooling rental market on demand for its offerings.
- Management has reduced revenue growth guidance in 2023 versus 2022's growth rate.
- I'm Neutral [Hold] on AppFolio, Inc. for the near term.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
A Quick Take On AppFolio
AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) provides property and investment management software to the real estate industry.
I previously wrote about AppFolio with a Hold outlook.
The company's stock has risen sharply in recent months, but the U.S. residential real estate market is in flux, and it is difficult to predict how real estate investors will react to changing conditions.
Also, management is guiding to a markedly lower revenue growth rate in 2023 versus 2022's growth rate, so I'm Neutral [Hold] on APPF's stock for now.
AppFolio Overview
Santa Barbara, California-based AppFolio was founded in 2006 to provide a range of software capabilities to real estate owners, managers, and investors.
Its products offer tools for tracking rental income, tenant screening, online rent payment processing, maintenance requests, communication with tenants, and more. AppFolio also provides a suite of marketing and advertising services to assist property managers in marketing their properties.
The firm is headed by president and Chief Executive Officer Shane Trigg, who has been with the firm since April 2020 and was previously Senior Vice President, Commerce Cloud at Salesforce and VP of Global Sales & Marketing at MRI Software.
The company's primary offerings include:
Real Estate Property Management.
Real Estate Investment Management.
The firm acquires customers via its direct sales and marketing efforts as well as through partner referrals.
AppFolio has nearly 19,000 customers of all sizes, managing over 7.5 million units worldwide.
AppFolio's Market & Competition
According to a 2022 market research report by Grand View Research, the market for real estate property management software was around $3 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach $4.9 billion by 2030.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030.
The main drivers for this expected growth are a changing real estate landscape and increasing demand from buyers for more advanced and integrated offerings that increase business efficiencies across the organization.
Also, below is a chart showing the historical and projected future growth trajectory of the North American property management software market:
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
CoreLogic.
Console Australia Pty. Ltd.
Entrata.
InnQuest Software.
IQware.
MRI Software.
RealPage.
REI Master.
Yardi Systems.
AppFolio's Recent Financial Trends
Total revenue by quarter has continued to rise; Operating losses were reduced in the most recent quarter.
Gross profit margin by quarter has remained flat; Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have fluctuated substantially in recent quarters.
Earnings per share (Diluted) have worsened markedly further into negative territory.
(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)
In the past 12 months, APPF's stock price has risen 81.82% vs. that of the iShares Expanded Technology-Software ETF's (IGV) rise of 22.37%, as the chart indicates below.
For the balance sheet, the firm ended the quarter with $168.9 million in cash and equivalents and no debt.
Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was $23.7 million, during which capital expenditures were $5.5 million. The company paid a hefty $49.9 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters, the highest trailing twelve-month figure in the past eleven quarters.
Valuation And Other Metrics For AppFolio
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company.
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
12.8
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
NM
|
Price / Sales
|
12.9
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
30.3%
|
Net Income Margin
|
-17.7%
|
EBITDA %
|
-15.5%
|
Net Debt To Annual EBITDA
|
2.2
|
Market Capitalization
|
$6,530,000,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$6,410,000,000
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
$29,180,000
|
Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted)
|
-$2.53
(Source - Seeking Alpha)
The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.
APPF's most recent Rule of 40 calculation was 14.9% as of Q1 2023's results, so the firm's results have worsened in the most recent period, per the table below.
|
Rule of 40 Performance
|
Q4 2022
|
Q1 2023
|
Revenue Growth %
|
31.9%
|
30.3%
|
EBITDA %
|
-7.4%
|
-15.5%
|
Total
|
24.5%
|
14.9%
(Source - Seeking Alpha)
Commentary On AppFolio
In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q1 2023's results, management highlighted the growth of its real estate property owner customer base to almost 19,000.
The company is seeing growth in ARPU (Average Revenue Per User/Unit) through customer adoption of its Property Manager Plus platform.
Leadership made the obligatory references to the integration of AI into its system, noting its applications with "smart maintenance, bank feed and [its] AI leasing assistant, Lisa, […] to optimize the leasing process by matching tenants with available units."
The firm is also seeing the continued growth of its Stack integration marketplace, now with 26 partners, and aimed primarily at AppFolio's larger-sized customer base.
Management did not disclose any company, customer, or revenue retention rate metrics.
Total revenue for Q1 2023 rose 29.2% year-over-year and gross profit margin fell slightly by -0.1%.
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue increased by 3.2%, a negative signal while operating losses increased by 80.2% year-over-year.
The company's financial position is solid, with ample liquidity, no debt and decent free cash flow generation.
APPF's Rule of 40 performance has been mediocre and dropping.
Looking ahead, management guided top line revenue growth for full-year 2023 to be approximately 22% at the midpoint of the range.
If achieved, the growth rate would represent a material growth deceleration from 2022's growth rate of 31% over 2021.
From management's most recent earnings call, I prepared a chart showing the frequency of key terms mentioned (or not) in the call, as shown below.
I'm most interested in the frequency of potentially negative terms, so management or analyst questions cited "Challeng[es][ing]" four times.
Regarding valuation, the market is valuing APPF at an EV/Sales multiple of around 12.8x on TTM revenue growth rate of 22% against a median Meritech SaaS Index implied ARR growth rate of 21% (Source).
The Meritech Capital Index of publicly held SaaS application software companies showed an average forward EV/Revenue multiple of around 8.8x on July 2, 2023, as the chart shows here:
So, by comparison, APPF is currently valued by the market at a significant premium to the broader Meritech Capital SaaS Index, at least as of July 2, 2023.
Risks to the company's outlook include an economic slowdown that may be underway, reduced credit availability which may affect customer/prospect spending plans and lengthening sales cycles which may reduce its revenue growth potential in the near term.
In the past twelve months, the firm's EV/Sales valuation multiple has risen 56%, as the chart from Seeking Alpha shows below.
Thus, most of the stock's recent upside has come from a re-rating of its EV/Sales multiple in 2023.
Although the residential real estate market has remained strong as rising interest rates have pinched affordability for prospective home buyers, consumers may be reaching a breaking point and spending the last of their elevated pandemic cash balances.
If so, residential rental real estate may see a more difficult environment, reducing demand from its SMB customer cohort.
It's difficult to estimate the impact of a slowing residential rental real estate market on the firm's results in the near term and management is guiding to a markedly lower revenue growth rate, so I'm Neutral [Hold] on AppFolio, Inc. stock for now.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments