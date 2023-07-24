Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AMD And Intel: Data Center CPU Update From Taiwan Semiconductor's Q2 Earnings

Bold Investor
Summary

  • During recent earnings commentary, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited suggested that AI chip sales are likely to cannibalize data center CPU sales in the short term—which could negatively impact Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. and Intel Corporation.
  • The cannibalization of data center CPUs could be an unplanned headwind for AMD and Intel due to higher-than-expected AI accelerator sales from Nvidia.
  • Cannibalization risk may be more significant for Intel due to AMD's superior offerings.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) ("TSMC") reported Q2 2023 earnings on Thursday, July 20, 2023. During the earnings call, TSMC provided commentary on data center investments in AI and their potential to

Bold Investor
I am a researcher in political economy. I have a PhD. I am fascinated by how bleeding-edge technology transforms society and the economy. Currently, I am particularly interested in semiconductors, AI, and space. As an investor, I look for deep value, reasonably-priced growth, and paradigm shifts.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD, NVDA, TSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (9)

Bold Investor
Article Update Today, 6:27 PM
Thanks for reading!

I also did a recent analysis of TSMC’s updates about AI chips and the implications for AMD and Nvidia.

Readers can find it here: seekingalpha.com/...
geekinasuit
Today, 6:25 PM
The work loads these GPUs are doing will not replace the work loads that CPU's are doing, therefore the impact will be negligible, and if anything more CPU's will be needed to drive the workloads that the GPUs are doing. The only concern is money, the increased costs may cause cuts with other spending, but when CPU workloads are money earners, you will not cut them unless the GPU workloads can earn a lot more (and you cannot do both otherwise you'd do both), however that's one of those TBD things, we do not know yet how much value there will be with the GPU workloads.
cestmoilance
Today, 6:23 PM
Why strong buy if it will negatively affect AMD also?
NEUTRAL UNIT
Today, 6:28 PM
@cestmoilance good question
Bold Investor
Today, 6:31 PM
@cestmoilance I’m bullish on amd for a variety of reasons. Some data center headwinds are not too worrisome (yet) from a long-term point of view. We will probably get some clarity during AMD’s earnings so I wouldn’t panic yet. AMD also stands to gain from the AI boom so that also makes their position much stronger.

Intel’s position is much more precarious, in part due to loss of technology leadership, and in part due to not having a serious shot at the AI accelerator market for quite some time. I’m planning on doing some deeper dives into Intel soon.
HalfBreedMutant23
Today, 6:04 PM
Propaganda
Lambsup
Today, 6:03 PM
CPUs have some important tasks but are growing less relevant for many enterprise workflows, DPUs are also growing much faster and the AVGO acquisition of VMW brings unique DPU edge to AVGO.

Basically, the competition is fierce and while there are industry leaders, dominance is not assured. Given opportunities vs risks vs current valuations, some companies offer higher RoE than others.
tufttugger
Today, 5:59 PM
Seems factors are stacked in AMDs favor even when CPUs are getting impacted/trimmed by capex being directed to GPUs. If you're a company with a capex plan already and you want to add some expensive power hungry GPUs, the fact they're expensive and power hungry could dissuade you (server room upgrades are not quick and easy). Usually the plans are for a certain amount of compute, so not easy to trim. Maybe they add Capex, that means no trims for AMD. Or, if you trim some CPU capex to get some GPUs, the power hungry CPUs get cut first (ie. Intel if there were planned Intel buys). Or, if you can upgrade old CPUs you've got (whether Intel or AMD) to the latest AMD hardware, you can consolidate your compute, save power, and get room to add GPUs. As the compute and TCO leader, AMD stands to be able benefit in most capex decision directions...
christof2014
Today, 5:34 PM
Does the INTC TSEM merger close next month?
