J. Michael Jones

While the triple net sector is a great place to invest right now, there is quite a bit of differentiation within it regarding quality and valuation. I believe Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) to be among the best positioned and Realty Income (NYSE:O) to be the worst.

Allow me to begin with sector level analysis and follow with the relative strength of companies within the sector.

Triple nets are quality and presently cheap

Triple Net REITs have become quite opportunistic as market prices remain low. I believe the origin of the mispricing to be the market's tunnel vision on current yield. The average triple net REIT yields 5.98% which seems about right given where interest rates have moved, but missing in the market's focus on this data point are the improvements these companies have made that don't show up in dividends. In particular:

Payout ratios are quite low compared to normal. Debt ratios are low. Property quality improved. AFFO multiples are unusually low.

The net result of these factors being overlooked is that the triple net yield relative to prevailing yields is normal, but the quality has improved remarkably.

In this article we will break down how we look at triple net quality and valuation. We will use this analysis to determine that the sector is opportunistic and which individual REITs within the sector are most opportunistic.

Here is a table aggregating some of the more pertinent data points.

2MC

I will reference this table repeatedly throughout to back up certain ideas.

Conservative management practices

Seven years ago, the triple net REITs really emphasized maximizing their yields. They had payout ratios in the high 80s and low 90s. Debt loads were high and property selection was largely driven by going in yield.

Since that time the sector has gotten far more conservative. AFFO has been growing substantially faster than dividends such that dividend payout ratios have dropped to the 60s, 70s, and 80s for most of the sector.

2MC

Thus, while the yield of triple nets relative to the market interest rate looks normal, it is a much better supported yield than normal.

Risk is further reduced by the debt to total capital highlighted in yellow above that is now around 32.5% for the sector. The only REIT in that list that I would consider high debt is Alpine (PINE). The rest are in the conservative region of 30%-40%. One could even argue that VICI Properties (VICI) and NETSTREIT (NTST) are leaving money on the table with a bit too conservative of capital structure.

Property selection has also moved toward the quality end with many of them giving up going in yield to improve long-term growth rates. Companies like Gladstone Commercial (GOOD), W.P. Carey (WPC) and Broadstone have focused on industrial acquisitions and each generate a majority of their NOI from industrial.

These companies could get 10%+ going in yields from office or junky retail, but they just aren't doing that. The acquisition volume of the sector is overwhelmingly industrial and high quality retail.

All of these quality improvements significantly improve forward growth rates while reducing risk, they just don't show up in current dividend yield so the market has entirely ignored them.

The result is that the sector now trades at 12.76X next year's AFFO.

That is a low multiple in any environment, but it is particularly low given the quality improvements. The market traded the sector at 15X when it consisted of companies chasing going in yield with far too much debt, yet it trades at 12.8X now that it has matured into a reliable growth sector.

I think it is clear mispricing and a great time to overweight the sector. We are doing precisely that in the 2nd Market Capital High Yield Portfolio (2CHYP). Beyond allocating extra capital to the sector it behooves us to pick the best stocks within the sector.

Which triple nets are the best positioned?

Well, ideally we want:

Lower multiple.

Lower debt.

Higher quality.

Higher forward growth.

Earnings multiple and debt are numeric in nature which lends well to being graphed. Naturally, higher debt REITs should trade at lower multiples which results in a downward-sloping trendline when we graph debt on the X axis and multiple on the Y axis.

2MC

Based on these parameters, vertical deviation of a company below the line suggests it is undervalued and above the line suggests overvaluation relative to the sector.

On a value and debt basis BNL, Spirit Realty (SRC) One Liberty Properties (OLP) and GOOD all appear significantly undervalued.

Agree Realty (ADC), Getty Realty (GTY) and Realty Income (O) (partially obscured by EPRT) look to be overvalued on a relative basis.

The distance from the line represents the magnitude of under or overvaluation.

This chart alone, however, is only looking at the quantitative parameters. As such, I like to layer in fundamental analysis of quality and organic growth.

For triple nets there are three aspects of quality which I think are particularly important:

Property type. Property caliber. Mark-to-market of lease rates.

It is in examination of these parameters that I believe O is the worst positioned and BNL among the best positioned.

Why O is the most overvalued

Looking at the chart above, ADC has a greater vertical deviation above the line than O. It has a higher multiple and lower dividend yield, so what makes O more overvalued than Agree Realty?

Frankly, ADC just has better properties. They have strong management and hand-select their properties to screen for location, tenant stickiness and various other key parameters.

If one peruses the multitude of articles on SA about O they might quickly retort that O also has great properties hand selected for these criteria. 15 different pundits have said so!!

To those who are bullish on O's property quality, I ask that you take the time to ponder where the properties came from. At this point, the majority of O's portfolio has come from gobbling up really low-quality non-exchange traded REITs. I know from over a decade of watching these junky non-traded REITs raise capital and fail that they do NOT put any measurable care into asset selection. Their primary focus is on raising capital and then deploying that capital into properties which is done quickly so as to fuel their oversized off-market dividends which they use as bait to raise more capital.

To be more specific, Realty Income bought two former American Realty Capital vehicles in the forms of ARCT and VEREIT.

These both bought their properties during the peak of the Nick Schorsch capital raise bonanza. O has also acquired portfolios from other private vehicles like COLE and CIM Real Estate Finance Trust which I view as questionable asset allocators. Here is the CIM deal as summarized by S&P Global Capital IQ:

S&P Global Market Intelligence

Triple net lease properties bought via sale-leaseback can be wonderful assets, but one must be careful to avoid those which are part lease and part loan.

The part lease part loan danger

Let's say, for example, that a property is worth $1 million. A REIT could buy it for $1 million in a sale-leaseback and get a 7%-9% cap rate. This is how it would typically be structured.

However, if the REIT wants a higher yield the yield can be juiced by stuffing a "loan" into the sale-leaseback. Instead of buying the property for what it is worth, they buy it for $1.5 million with the extra $0.5 million paid back over the course of the lease. Because the "loan" repayment comes in the form of rental revenue it counts toward NOI and therefore counts toward cap rate making it maybe a 12% cap rate (or higher or lower depending on lease term).

Such a transaction is fully legal and not necessarily even bad. It just means that the mark to market is going to be brutal.

When that lease ends, the new lease replacing it will not have the loan repayment portion. It will just be at market rate so there would likely be a huge step down in rent.

I don't think O does this sort of leasing, but I am fairly confident the companies they have acquired did do this sort of leasing. Therefore, the tens of billions of dollars worth of properties they got from the off-market REIT vehicles probably contain quite a few above market leases. Leases that will have to be re-signed at much lower rates upon expiry.

This will substantially hurt forward growth.

But wait a minute, O has always had fairly strong lease rolls. Usually they re-lease at maybe 102% of former lease rates. How does this square with what I am suggesting about part lease part loan properties?

It has to do with timing. The leases that have come due so far are mostly on properties that O hand selected decades ago. In the last 10 years their acquisitions changed from hand selected properties to buying portfolios as kicked off by the ARCT purchase in late 2012. It is these portfolios that contain the junk. It is these portfolios that contain the above market leases.

When the ARCT, VEREIT, COLE and CIM stuff starts to roll is the time when the above market leases have to get marked down.

Beyond the origin of these properties in questionable non-exchange traded REIT vehicles, there are numbers to back up the idea of above market rents. O has categorically the same properties as ADC or Spirit Realty yet its enterprise value per foot is much higher.

2MC

O's EV per foot is $267 while ADC is $227 and SRC is $172.

For something like VICI, its $383 per square foot makes sense because it owns glamorous trophy casinos which likely have a high cost of replacement, but there is no way that it costs $267 per foot to replace a Taco Bell type of building like O owns.

I don't think these properties are worth that much. All factors considered, I find O to be substantially overvalued relative to the rest of the triple net sector.

BNL is well-positioned

At 10.8X AFFO BNL's valuation is quite attractive. What I find particularly appealing here is that BNL has characteristics of a premium triple net REIT.

10.8 year weighted average lease term.

2% annual in-place escalators.

Investment grade rating (BBB).

Low debt.

52% of rent from industrial.

800 properties across 44 states.

99.4% occupancy.

The only parameter on which it is lacking compared to peers is perhaps on scale. There are advantages to the $10B+ REITs, but BNL is of sufficient size at an enterprise value north of $5B.

For companies below $1B I think some discounting is warranted, but BNL has enough scale to be both diversified and efficient.

Fundamental outperformance through pandemic

Triple net real estate is among the most consistent due to the contractual nature of revenues. In normal times the REITs of this sector tend to have 100% rent collection and no problems, but occasionally cracks show during harder times.

This was the case in the pandemic as many of the triple nets had rent collection issues as tenants who couldn't run their businesses either couldn't or refused to pay rent. The major triple nets including Realty Income had significant collection issues.

BNL, however, had near full rent collection. I suspect it was easier for them due to having mostly industrial and healthcare property types which largely ran through the pandemic, but I think it is also the case that these are just better property types to have.

Right now, industrial properties are sitting on a significantly positive mark-to-market indicating that as BNL's leases roll over they will be able to raise rents.

On the debt side BNL looks well positioned to me as they have a healthy 5.1X debt to EBITDA and no significant maturities until 2026.

BNL

It is difficult to pinpoint exactly when interest rates will go back down, but consensus has the Fed cutting well before 2026. Thus, there is at least a fairly good chance they won't have to refinance in the high rate environment.

Industrial without the industrial price tag

The strength of industrial real estate is not some proprietary knowledge. The whole market knows it's a strong sector and trades it accordingly.

S&P Global Market Intelligence

The average industrial REIT trades at 22X 2024 estimated AFFO.

Perhaps that is slightly too high, but given the organic growth they are experiencing, which I believe will continue, they should get some sort of premium to the rest of the market.

It is amazing to me how much impact labels have. Anything labeled industrial gets a premium but somehow by being labeled as triple net the market seems to have forgotten that BNL gets 52% of its revenues from industrial.

Let's do some quick math here.

48% of BNL's portfolio is traditional triple net REIT which trades at an average multiple of 12.7X.

52% of BNL's portfolio is industrial which trades at an average multiple of 22X.

That averages to a multiple of about 17.5X.

Perhaps it won't trade quite that high, but in my opinion BNL is clearly undervalued at 10.8X. It is precisely the kind of company I like to own: Quality with a bit of growth and cheap.