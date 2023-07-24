Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The One Nasdaq Chart You Need To Know

Jul. 24, 2023 5:42 PM ETNASDAQ Composite Index (COMP.IND)
Clem Chambers profile picture
Clem Chambers
4.35K Followers

Summary

  • We are at a market crossroads where the future could be bright, or a stock market bear could be waiting to pounce.
  • Bull and Bear can have it both ways with the current market setup.
  • If it's dotcom or more bull, the current chart will give you early warning.
  • The chart trends are strong enough to indicate significant bull or bear moves.
  • Great value below the titans could soften the blow if glory stocks sour.

Young woman global communications

Laurence Dutton

There are a few reasons to play the investment game if you do not have a strong feeling for its medium- and long-term direction.

The market may forget, but it does not forgive and if you have the wrong

This article was written by

Clem Chambers profile picture
Clem Chambers
4.35K Followers
Clem Chambers is CEO of Online Blockchain plc, a leading UK-listed blockchain research and development incubator. He is also the founder and former CEO of global stocks, shares and crypto information website ADVFN.com and author of Amazon No.1 Bestseller 101 Ways to Pick Stock Market Winners and Trading Cryptocurrencies: A Beginner’s Guide. A prolific financial writer, Chambers has written for many of the world’s leading financial titles and won Journalist of the Year in the Business Market Commentary category in the State Street U.K. Institutional Press Awards in 2018. Clem has a history of calling the markets early. Chambers is also General Partner of Ylem Capital: clem@ylem.capital

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.