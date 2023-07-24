The One Nasdaq Chart You Need To Know
- We are at a market crossroads where the future could be bright, or a stock market bear could be waiting to pounce.
- Bull and Bear can have it both ways with the current market setup.
- If it's dotcom or more bull, the current chart will give you early warning.
- The chart trends are strong enough to indicate significant bull or bear moves.
- Great value below the titans could soften the blow if glory stocks sour.
There are a few reasons to play the investment game if you do not have a strong feeling for its medium- and long-term direction.
The market may forget, but it does not forgive and if you have the wrong direction on a stock, index, commodity, or currency you are going to get hurt. Luckily, most investors have been able to bumble along in the market because stocks have, given a bit of time, only gone up, and if you ride that forever trend with even a modicum of restraint you are going to travel far to a land of plenty.
This 'lucky' trend has held good for a very long time, and it is mainly true that there are solid reasons for it. However, progress does have a lot of survivor bias baked in plus inflationary effects removed, so it is not as good as it looks. The ETF phenomena has been a huge success because doing nothing instead seems to guarantee the optimum result. Meanwhile, it is very difficult to beat an index like the SP500, the Nasdaq and Dow by ducking and diving in and out of the market. Many studies suggest that being anything other than a passive passenger actually hurts your results (but most simply do not buy that argument even when proved wrong by the results).
However, if you look at what people want to know beyond what hot stock is going to catapult into orbit, it is 'which way is the market going to go?' It does not seem good enough to say the market is going 'up,' so 'buy and hold' and 'buy the dip', because most people remain driven by fear and greed, myself included. This simple advice does not fit those emotions.
Rather than leave the compelling day-to-day narrative of the stock market behind they would prefer to try to be out before a crash and back in after the next bottom. Imagine if everyone gave up hanging on every market tick and did 'buy and hold' and 'BTFD;' how many Wall Streeters would end up unemployed? Would the market actually function?
So, while the simple answer is to plough your savings regularly into the SP500 tracker and forget about it, here we are between heaven and hell in the market, wondering if the future is bright or if another stock market bear is about to come crashing in.
For me, the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) chart is the one to view.
Here it is:
In a nutshell there you have two paths for Bulls and Bears. The path of the year 2000: the infamous dotcom crash or alternately the path of the forever bull of an always extending exponential growth trajectory.
Cynics say that trees don't grow to the sky or - unpacked - things can't grow forever, but this is a myth. Inflation happily grows forever. If you looked at the Nasdaq just before Covid and added the amount of real inflation we've had in the last three-plus years, is the current Nasdaq level actually a real rise or just an inflation adjustment? Even the official figures, which I'm sure you don't give much credence to, say the Nasdaq should be at 12000, so why not 20,000 in a year or two?
The main problem, which many find worrisome, is the concentration of the index on a few mighty names that seem extremely overvalued. Yet on the flip side, there is great value in the market below the titans; a rotation out of the mega caps and into the smaller members of the indexes could be just as bullish for the indexes as a continued rally to infinity of the usual suspects. That is not to say that will happen, but it is an indication that there is plenty of value in the market to take up a pullback in the glory stocks.
The nice thing about the current chart is you can use it as a map for both potential outcomes. A repeat of 2000 will give plenty of time for sensitive investors to go risk off, while even the grimmest bearish curmudgeon can hang on by their fingernails to their positions if the current trend continues.
I've been writing bearish commentary for a long time now, but I've turned to neutral and in stance bullish. That doesn't mean I won't watch the Nasdaq and SP500 for trouble ahead, but it does mean I think we are well on the recovery path for the world economy and that will stave off a stock debacle unless some new menace strikes. That is certainly an improvement.
While you will be encouraged to believe a financial Armageddon is just around the corner - a broken record commonly played with predictions of vast profits from certain stocks - instead it looks like we are in for continued progress in the coming months.
