Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tellurian Stock: Drifting Away, Downwards Revised

Jul. 24, 2023 5:42 PM ETTellurian Inc. (TELL)TELZ, SRE, NEXT3 Comments
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I have concerns about Tellurian Inc. potential capital shortage and dilution for shareholders from convertible note holders.
  • Recent developments, including selling portions of the business, raise doubts about the company's survival and growth prospects.
  • Doubts persist about Tellurian's ability to capitalize effectively on the future of natural gas as an energy source.
  • The company's track record raises questions about its long-term viability as an investment.
  • I do much more than just articles at Deep Value Returns: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

surreal woman travels with curiosity with her head in a cloud, concept of mental confusion, hiding from reality, curiosity towards new ideas, courage to face difficulties

fcscafeine/iStock via Getty Images

Rapid Recap

In my previous analysis, I wrote:

I estimate that Tellurian Inc. (NYSE:TELL) is likely to run out of capital for its ongoing operations within 12 months.

I also believe that Tellurian will be diluting

Strong Investment Potential

My Marketplace highlights a portfolio of undervalued investment opportunities - stocks with rapid growth potential, driven by top quality management, while these stocks are cheaply valued.

I follow countless companies and select for you the most attractive investments. I do all the work of picking the most attractive stocks.

Investing Made EASY

As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains.

    • Deep Value Returns' Marketplace continues to rapidly grow.
    • Check out members' reviews.
    • High-quality, actionable insightful stock picks.
    • The place where value is everything.

This article was written by

Michael Wiggins De Oliveira profile picture
Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
42.73K Followers
Energy transition, commodities, and tech
Hello! I'm Michael Wiggins De Oliveira and I have built a huge following by delivering high-quality investment insights over the years. My Investment Group has numerous 5* positive reviews, see what other members are saying.
Our Investment Group is focused on value investing as part of the Great Energy Transition. For example, did you know that AI uses thousands of megawatt hours for even small computing tasks? Join our Investment Group and invest in stocks that participate in this future growth trend.
I provide regular updates to our stock picks. Plus we hold a weekly webinar and a hand-holding service for new and experienced investors. Further, Deep Value Returns has an active, vibrant, and kind community. Join our lively community!
We are focused on the confluence of the Decarbonization of energy, Digitalization with AI, and Deglobalization.
As an experienced professional, I highlight the best stocks to grow your savings: stocks that deliver strong gains. 

DEEP VALUE RETURNS: The only Investment Group with real performance. I provide a hand-holding service. Plus regular stock updates.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

j
jamesfeldmancpa
Today, 6:45 PM
Comments (11)
TELL could easily get its FID by simply selling out cheaply like NEXT did. TELL will ultimately prevail. But, please, feel free to sell short. Although about 8% of shorted shares have been bought back, bringing the current short interest down to about 71.2 million, I'd like to see over 90 million shares short. That level of short interest will be guaranteed to create "excitement" with the short sellers pushing the price to an extra-multi-bagger from here in a desperate attempt to cover.
S
Seeburto
Today, 6:14 PM
Premium
Comments (3.58K)
I wanted to like it, but just seemed like they missed the boat to me (on financing) so I jumped out. Good call, I think.
r
russellkbrett
Today, 5:49 PM
Premium
Comments (57)
Drifting away. I see what you did there. I’ve also lost patience with this and share the same concerns regarding runway running out for Driftwood. Thanks for the article.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.