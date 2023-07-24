Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Bank Of Hawaii: Limited Return Prospects And Market Challenges

The Beginner Investor
Summary

  • Bank of Hawaii faces challenges in revenue growth due to market saturation and limited prospects in the tourism and real estate sectors.
  • The reliance on the Hawaiian tourism industry exposes the bank to potential risks arising from economic downturns.
  • The Residual Earnings model suggests a stock price target, but the value opportunity has decreased following significant recovery from the March banking panics.
  • The stock may still appeal to traders seeking undervalued opportunities, while long-term investors might be cautious due to associated risks.

Bâtiment de la Banque d’Hawaï (1966), Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaï, États-Unis

mtcurado/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Thesis

Bank of Hawaii Corporation, (NYSE:BOH), despite being one of the largest banks in Hawaii, faces challenges in revenue growth due to market saturation and limited opportunities in the tourism and real estate sectors. As

This article was written by

The Beginner Investor
I have been investing since the age of 16, initially starting with factoring, which is a fixed income instrument. Although I am relatively new to stocks, I have gained 12 months of experience in this area. Additionally, I am currently pursuing my first semester of a Bachelor's degree in Economics.My investment strategy mainly revolves around the medium to long term. I prefer to seek out stocks with strong growth potential or those that offer good dividends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in BOH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

W
Wellington999
Today, 6:24 PM
ugh..truly a beginner, no mention that they stated in the 10-Q that their real estate (purchased between 20-90 years ago) has been depreciated down from $380 million to $174 million so book value very understated, also, Being in Hawaii is a huge advantage with only 3-4 competitors and no big US bank competition at all
