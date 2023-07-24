Slowing Enterprise Buying Environment Should Weigh On Docebo In 2023
Summary
- Docebo Inc. provides learning management system technologies with AI-enhanced features to organizations of all sizes.
- Management has noted slowing sales cycles for larger enterprise clients.
- My revenue estimate for 2023 shows a slowing growth rate, consistent with other SaaS companies.
- So, I'm Neutral [Hold] on DCBO in the near term.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
A Quick Take On Docebo
Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) provides a suite of online learning capabilities with AI-enhanced functions to improve learning results for organizations of all sizes.
I previously wrote about Docebo with a Buy outlook.
Management is seeing slow decision-making and longer sales cycles from large enterprise clients.
Assuming a slowdown in Docebo Inc.’s revenue growth rate in 2023 versus 2022’s growth rate, which is currently consistent with other SaaS companies, I’m Neutral [Hold] on DCBO in the near term.
Docebo Overview
Toronto, Canada-based Docebo was founded in 2005 to develop an integrated learning management system [LMS] for organizations of all sizes to provide internal and external training capabilities.
The firm is headed by founder and Chief Executive Officer Claudio Erba, who was previously project leader at MHP Srl and product manager at Selpress.
The company’s primary offerings include:
Learn LMS
Impact Measurement
Analytics
Shape
Content
Flow
The firm acquires customers through its direct sales and marketing efforts, both through inbound and outside sales teams.
Docebo’s average contract value was approximately $47,000 as of March 31, 2023.
Docebo’s Market & Competition
According to a 2020 market research report by Global Market Insights, the global market for e-learning services is expected to reach $375 billion in value by the end of 2026.
This represents a forecast CAGR of 8.0% from 2020 to 2026
The main drivers for this expected growth are continued technological innovation and growing Internet usage worldwide.
Also, the COVID-19 pandemic has acted as a forcing function for many users to pursue their education in an online environment, likely increasing the industry's growth prospects in the years ahead.
Below is a chart showing the expected growth in the market by technology:
Major competitive or other industry participants include:
Absorb LMS
SAP SuccessFactors Learning
Saba Cloud
Tovuti LMS
Cornerstone Learning
Captivate Prime
360Learning
SumTotal Learning
- Instructure
Docebo’s Recent Financial Trends
Total revenue by quarter has continued to rise; Operating income by quarter has improved in recent quarters.
Gross profit margin by quarter has remained flat; Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter have dropped in recent reporting periods.
Earnings per share (Diluted) have remained positive in recent quarters.
(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)
In the past 12 months, DCBO’s stock price has risen 28.75% vs. that of Instructure Holdings, Inc.’s (INST) rise of 10.51%, as the chart indicates below.
For the balance sheet, the firm ended the quarter with $215.8 million in cash and equivalents and no debt.
In the last twelve months, free cash flow was an unimpressive $1.2 million, during which capital expenditures were only $0.9 million. The company paid $4.9 million in stock-based compensation in the last four quarters, the highest trailing twelve-month figure in the past eleven quarters.
Valuation And Other Metrics For Docebo
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company.
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
7.0
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
NM
|
Price / Sales
|
8.4
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
33.0%
|
Net Income Margin
|
10.0%
|
EBITDA %
|
-1.7%
|
Net Debt To Annual EBITDA
|
83.0
|
Market Capitalization
|
$1,280,000,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$1,060,000,000
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
$2,080,000
|
Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted)
|
$0.44
(Source - Seeking Alpha.)
As a reference, a relevant partial public comparable would be Instructure; shown below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics.
|
Metric [TTM]
|
Instructure
|
Docebo
|
Variance
|
Enterprise Value / Sales
|
8.5
|
7.0
|
-18.3%
|
Enterprise Value / EBITDA
|
29.7
|
NM
|
--%
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
15.5%
|
33.0%
|
113.1%
|
Net Income Margin
|
-8.3%
|
10.0%
|
--%
|
Operating Cash Flow
|
$125,300,000
|
$2,080,000
|
-98.3%
(Source - Seeking Alpha.)
The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.
DCBO’s most recent Rule of 40 calculation was 31.3% as of Q1 2023’s results, so the firm’s results for this metric have dropped since Q3 2022, per the table below.
|
Rule of 40 Performance
|
Q3 2022
|
Q1 2023
|
Revenue Growth %
|
43.5%
|
33.0%
|
EBITDA %
|
-7.3%
|
-1.7%
|
Total
|
36.2%
|
31.3%
(Source - Seeking Alpha.)
Commentary On Docebo
In its last earnings call (Source - Seeking Alpha), covering Q1 2023’s results, management highlighted the momentum it is seeing due to investments in new European markets, resulting in closing large deals in Germany and France.
However, leadership noted longer sales cycles in the enterprise segment.
The firm is also focusing on reducing expenses and recently eliminated middle management positions in order to flatten the organization and speed decision-making.
The company’s gross retention was flat sequentially and net retention rate dropped slightly due to ‘lower fee and module expansion.’
Total revenue for Q1 2023 grew by an impressive 29.3% YoY while gross profit margin increased by one percentage point.
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue fell by 7.2% year-over-year, indicating increasing efficiency in this regard and operating losses dropped sharply YoY, to slightly under breakeven.
The company's financial position is solid, with plenty of liquidity, no debt. Free cash flow has been minimal.
DCBO’s Rule of 40 performance has dropped in comparison to Q3 2022’s results, a negative trend.
Looking ahead, management only provided revenue guidance for Q2 2023. Based on actual and expected revenue growth through Q2, my 2023 topline revenue growth estimate is 24% versus 2022’s growth rate of 37%.
If achieved, this would represent a drop in year-over-year growth rate, which is consistent with what I’m seeing from other enterprise SaaS providers.
From management’s most recent earnings call, I prepared a chart showing the frequency of key terms mentioned (or not) in the call, as shown below.
I’m most interested in the frequency of potentially negative terms, so management or analyst questions cited "Challeng[es][ing]" four times, "Macro" seven times, "Drop" once, and "Volatil[e][ity]" once.
Analysts questioned company leadership about the impact of AI technologies on e-learning.
Management responded that e-learning content companies may have problems due to the rise of AI and machine learning, but that Docebo is a distribution company and its Shape system is becoming a competitor to e-learning content companies via its own content to which management is adding AI capabilities.
Regarding valuation, the market is valuing DCBO at an EV/Sales multiple of around 7x on a TTM revenue growth rate of 37% against a median Meritech SaaS Index implied ARR growth rate of 21% (Source).
The Meritech Capital Index of publicly held SaaS application software companies showed an average forward EV/Revenue multiple of around 8.8x on July 2, 2023, as the chart shows here:
So, by comparison, DCBO is currently valued by the market at a discount to the broader Meritech Capital SaaS Index, at least as of July 2, 2023 and assuming a higher-than-average growth rate.
Risks to the company’s outlook include an economic slowdown that may be underway, reduced credit availability which may affect customer/prospect spending plans and lengthening sales cycles which may reduce its revenue growth potential in the near term.
Docebo’s stock has performed well in recent quarters in line with the general "re-rating" of technology stocks.
A question is how DCBO will perform in the near term as management notes continued slowness in enterprise decision-making.
Assuming a slowdown in DCBO’s revenue growth rate in 2023 versus 2022’s growth rate, which is currently consistent with other SaaS companies, I’m Neutral [Hold] on Docebo Inc. in the near term.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
I'm the founder of IPO Edge on Seeking Alpha, a research service for investors interested in IPOs on US markets. Subscribers receive access to my proprietary research, valuation, data, commentary, opinions, and chat on U.S. IPOs. Join now to get an insider's 'edge' on new issues coming to market, both before and after the IPO. Start with a 14-day Free Trial.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments