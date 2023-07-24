Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Ubiquiti's Growth Should Continue

Jul. 24, 2023 6:20 PM ETUbiquiti Inc. (UI)1 Comment
Caffital Research
Summary

  • Ubiquiti, a networking infrastructure company, has seen consistent revenue growth since its inception in 2003.
  • The company's valuation suggests that moderate growth should continue into the future.
  • As Ubiquiti's comparison numbers soften from Covid-related temporary highs, the company could see an accelerated growth rate that's higher than analysts currently expect.
  • I have the stock's rating as hold, with the potential for a buy rating if revenues or margins grow faster than currently expected.

Expanding Global Connection Lines - Global Business, Financial Network, Flight Routes

DKosig

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) is a company that manufactures and sells networking infrastructure to companies with their platform offering of UISP and UniFi. Ubiquity has grown its revenues throughout the company’s history, beginning in 2003. At $183.37 I believe the stock is currently

This article was written by

Caffital Research
I write mostly about small publicly traded companies, with a large focus on company valuations. My focus is on under looked stocks with a large upside to fair valuation - both through traditional value investing as well as growth stocks, with a focus on both US and European equities. I study Finance in Finland.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Mingran Wang profile picture
Mingran Wang
Today, 6:47 PM
AnalystPremium
Comments (2.1K)
I was always wondering about the WACC used in DCF model, if it is 10.5%, does that mean a no-debt stable company which has its revenue growing along with the economy (let's say 1% real growth and 3% nominal growth with 2% inflation), it should be roughly at P/E 13.3? (1 / (0.105 - 0.03) = 13.33)

The reality is that it is very hard to find a debt-free stable company traded at P/E 13.3 in the US stock market. This makes me think that US market is pretty much overvalued. Before we had excuse of ultra-low interest rate, what about now?
