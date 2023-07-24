Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Telia Company AB: Recommending A Hold Rating Until Turnaround Efforts Show More Positive Traction

Jul. 24, 2023 6:24 PM ETTelia Company AB (publ) (TLSNF)
Normad Capital
Summary

  • Telia Company AB's Q2 revenues were slightly ahead of consensus with net sales of SEK23.3 billion and organic revenue growth of 2.2%.
  • The company is undergoing a restructuring process, including cutting 10-20% of its workforce.
  • Despite a tough advertising environment impacting Q2 revenues, the company's focus on cost-cutting and margin maintenance is encouraging, but the risk of mis-execution in the turnaround plan could lead to investor skepticism.
Telia Company AB (OTCPK:TLSNF) offers telecommunication services. The Company offers mobile communications services as well as operates fixed networks throughout Eurasia. I am recommending a hold rating as I see the stock fairly valued at the current valuation, and there is

Normad Capital
Both a full-time investor and a full-time operations manager. I've learned about investing over the years by reading and researching businesses that, in my opinion, have a significant competitive advantage that can sustainably produce returns above its cost of capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

