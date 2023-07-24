Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Big Directional Move In Precious Metals Seems Imminent (Technical Analysis)

Jul. 24, 2023 6:47 PM ETGDX, GLD, NUGT, SLV, SLVP, SIL, JNUG
The Hermit Trader
Summary

  • I expect a big directional move in precious metal prices this week, likely coinciding with the resolution of key event risks such as the FOMC meeting.
  • Precious metal prices have displayed a change in character, breaking out of their near-term downtrends. These are attractive levels to buy gold and silver.
  • The technical chart of gold miners is similar to that of spot gold and silver. Gold miners can be a higher-beta play on precious metal prices.

Old and broken jewelry and on Euro banknotes on dark background. Sell gold for money concept.

vasantytf

Big directional move in precious metals imminent

We are likely to see a big directional move in precious metals gold and silver this week.

The week is chock full of data releases and events, and as I wrote

This article was written by

The Hermit Trader
Momentum / Breakout trader. Follow price action. Learning to combine intuition and analysis. Shares charting views on Substack http://thehermittrader.substack.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in GDX, GLD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

