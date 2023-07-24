Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Powell Industries: A Buy Before Q2 Earnings

Jul. 24, 2023 6:54 PM ETPowell Industries, Inc. (POWL)
Horizon Capital profile picture
Horizon Capital
366 Followers

Summary

  • Powell Industries shocked the market with its May Q1 results, and its stock is up over 75% year to date because of it. I think it has more room to run.
  • Analysts are currently expecting $650 million in revenue for FY 2023, but I think it will be closer to the $700-750 million range.
  • If I am right, the market will revise its FY estimates up after Q2 earnings, and the Powell Industries' stock should follow.
  • If this upward revision occurs I believe Powell Industries' stock will trade at 25 times my FY 2023 EPS estimate or about $72 per share in Q3.

Electrician engineer work tester measuring voltage and current of power electric line in electical cabinet control.

A stockphoto

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) shocked the market with its May Q1 earnings results. Revenue was up 34% year over year, EPS were up 700% year over year and these results beat analyst expectations by 16% and 250%, respectively. As big of a surprise as

This article was written by

Horizon Capital profile picture
Horizon Capital
366 Followers
I am an equity analyst and value investor, and I believe that every security has a price at which it is an attractive investment. I believe I have an edge because I am willing to explore stocks that most other investors are ignoring, and because I am not afraid to invest in stocks that are illiquid and thinly traded.I tend to focus on small cap and micro cap stocks but I write about stocks of all sizes. I take a bottoms up approach to my research but I consider economic factors in my analysis in order to create a more holistic view of the stock and business in question.I have a background in economics and 6 years of experience as an analyst. I look forward to sharing my research with my clients and my followers on Seeking Alpha as I continue to learn more over the years. I post smaller and more frequent updates on Twitter regarding some of the stocks and businesses I have researched and written about on Seeking Alpha. Please follow me @HorizonCapital1 if you wish to see these updates in addition to my general thoughts on the economy, markets and anything else I find interesting.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in POWL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.