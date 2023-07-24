Luca Piccini Basile

In June, we released an update called "Potential M&A Premium," we emphasized the buying opportunity in Iveco Group (OTCPK: IVCGF) stock. After analyzing Daimler Truck Capital Market Day, we believe Iveco might surprise the market to the upside. Since our latest release date in early June, the company's stock price has increased by an additional 21%.

Mare Past Analysis

The company will present its Q2 financial figures on August 2nd. In addition, there are a few positive news items to price in.

Starting with disinvestment activities, the group plans to sell its Magirus firefighting division. Iveco's management has already informed unions that it seeks a potential investor to take over the fire-fighting division, which employs around 1,000 units in Europe. Magirus is a German company acquired in 1975 that engages in vehicle firefighters production and is also an international leader in fire-fighting escalators construction. Over the last ten years, it was a minus on the company's EBITDA, leading to negative economic results. Therefore, Iveco wants to sell this segment and focus on its core business (commercial and special vehicles and powertrains); Iveco finalized a new contract to supply 225 E-WAY model buses. These buses are more spacious than traditional ones and are capable of accommodating a higher number of people. These new initiatives will be completed thanks to the new Iveco Bus factory. These buses will support the new public EV fleet. With this win, Iveco demonstrated the ability to compete with international players, and the company will also supply charging services and spare parts, thanks to Enel X. What is critical to report is that the Italian bus fleet is skewed to the traditional combustible engine. Therefore, there is a significant upside to leveraging EV bus capabilities. In addition, the average bus fleet is 13 years old, so Iveco might have a decade of growth upside to rejuvenate the Italian bus fleets; Considering Daimler Truck's Q2 preliminary results, thanks to solid sales, price stability, and after-sales positive performance, we should report that the adjusted EU EBIT amounted to €544 million. This division competes with Iveco and surprised Wall Street analysts to the upside. They were forecasting a core operating profit of €499 million. On 10 July, Daimler anticipated solid H1 results and raised its 2023 outlook. Looking ahead, this provides a tailwind for the Iveco investment case. Looking at the GEO guidance, Daimler EU increased its outlook with an adjusted ROS of 8% and 10% (from previous estimates at 7/9%) while also increasing unit sales guidance in the range between 155,000 and 175,000 units (from previous estimates between 150,000 and 170,000 units). We believe this positive news flow supports our recent upgrade of Iveco's 2023 estimates above guidance and consensus.

Conclusion and Valuation

Thanks to a better outlook on the EU truck data, we believe the company will continue to execute with positive performance. On the other hand, in Q2, we anticipated that FCF won't play the company any favor due to higher working capital requirements given product investment absorption. However, we estimate that this trend will reverse in H2. Here at the Lab, we are not forecasting lower pricing power while inflationary impacts remain. With supply chain improvements, Iveco will benefit from price increases carried forward in 2022. We also know that the company has further updated its price in 2023, supported by solid demand for now. Iveco had strong Q1 results, with top-line sales growing by over 15% yearly and a group-adjusted core operating profit margin of 4.6% (in line with the Q4 2022 financial release).

Based on Daimler's release, Iveco's supportive trend will continue in Q2. Therefore, if pricing remains solid (as expected), we will adjust our internal model to reflect more robust Q2 results, increasing Fiscal Year 2023 revenue by 2%. In addition, Iveco is moving forward with its strategic plan. The company is forecasting an EBIT improvement of €500 million, while here at the Lab, we estimate 50% plan execution with savings of approximately €250 million by 2026. A few Wall Street analysts expect cyclical headwinds starting from 2024 with a slowdown in truck demand. However, we are more optimistic, given that electrification represents a key upside to the company's growth. After many years, with disinvestment activities and a new industrial plan, we have visibility on operational improvement, potentially leading to a re-rating thanks to margin improvements. Going to the valuation, the company trades at a 7.5x P/E multiple and an FCF yield of 9%; however, according to our forecast period, positive earnings momentum, and execution ability, we believe that Iveco should trade at a 9x P/E (higher than its historical average of 8x). In our 12-month estimates, we forecast 2024 sales at €15.5 billion with an EBIT of €700 million. Our 2024 EV/EBITDA implied multiple is lower than 2x, which we believe is unjustified. As mentioned, we are already ahead of Iveco's guidance and consensus, positively view the latest data, and continue to value Iveco at €10 per share. In our initiation of coverage, we presented our downside risks.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.