I rated Masco (NYSE:MAS) a hold in April. Since then, the stock has returned 27% compared to the S&P 500 Index’s 11% return. The slow revenue growth investment thesis underlying my analysis has only been bolstered since. The company saw a steep drop in revenue in Q1 2023, and Q2 is shaping to be another challenging quarter. However, I remain bullish on the long-term prospects of repair and remodel demand driving sales for Masco.

The short-term looks very challenging, with inflation and high interest rates biting into consumer spending. Besides, the stock has a nice run along with the rest of the building products companies, and its momentum may be fading. Existing investors may generate a good income by selling a covered call on their holdings, while new investors may have to wait for a better valuation.

Inflation and Revenue Fading Simultaneously

In Q1 2023 from April, Masco’s revenue dropped by 10% y/y (Exhibit 1). The company’s plumbing products segment saw sales volume decline by 12% y/y. A 15% decline in volume was the primary reason behind the reduced sales from North America in the Q1 quarter. In its International segment, sales declined by 9, mainly due to a decline in volume. But, gross margins saw an excellent recovery to 33.8% compared to 30% in December 2022 and 31.9% in March 2022. It seems like margins are recovering nicely after inflation in raw material and freight costs reduced margins. Most companies in the building products industry have improved their gross margins in the latest quarter of 2023 compared to 2022 (Exhibit 2).

Weakening Sales is a New Concern for Companies.

Now, companies are concerned about volume growth. Since the Federal Reserve is set to increase interest rates further. The Fed is determined to bring inflation down to its 2% target and has made it abundantly clear that the inflation target will not be raised to make it easy for them to declare victory. Markets are assuming that inflation will continue to drop. Still, the recent collapse of the grain deal between Russia and Ukraine and India's ban on rice exports due to severe weather, which reduced harvests, could pour cold water on that notion. Although inflation in the grocery and food items does not directly impact Masco, it puts further pressure on the already struggling consumer. Consumers may react by putting off repairs to their homes, which could affect the sales of Masco and Fortune Brands.

Expect volumes to come under further pressure as rates increase and consumers cut back on spending. This stock and the market could be in a world of pain if rates continue to march higher and inflation stays stubbornly above the Fed’s target. Given all the economic uncertainty, it is no surprise that analysts cannot make up their minds about EPS targets for Masco for the upcoming quarter.

Over the past three months, there have been eight up and nine down revisions to EPS for the upcoming quarter. The majority of the analysts estimate that the revenue will be down this quarter. Masco faces too many headwinds for investors to get excited about the stock, in my opinion. In the midst of all this uncertainty, Masco has returned 16% over the past three months and is trading close to its 52-week high. Many building products companies have achieved 52-week highs on the back of a robust new home construction market.

Masco’s Relative Underperformance

Masco has underperformed many of the building products companies. It has returned 5.2% over the past year, while Fortune Brands returned 23%, Owens Corning 54%, Simpson Manufacturing 37%, and A.O.Smith 23% (Exhibit 4). Given the rapid rate increase, Owens Corning is outperforming the building products company by a wide margin when most investors expected the construction sector to underperform the market. Homeowners with sub-3% mortgage rates are reluctant to list their homes, which has spurred aspiring buyers to look at new homes.

Although Masco has underperformed other building products companies, it trades at a forward GAAP PE ratio of 17.6x, close to its five-year average of 18.1x. The industrial sector trades at a 20.2x forward GAAP PE. The industrial sector has had a tremendous overall year, with the Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF (VIS) returning over 22% over the past year. I think this sector's valuation is looking stretched with little to no upside unless the economy, revenue, and profits grow faster. Masco trades at a slight discount to its peers, such as Fortune Brands Innovations (FBIN) (Exhibit 5). This discount in valuation in my opinion does not provide investors with a reasonable margin of safety in today's uncertain environment.

Masco trades at a forward EV to EBITDA multiple of 12.4x compared to the sector median of 11x and Masco's five-year average of 10.7x. A discounted cash flow model estimates the per-share equity value at $57, close to its current value of $59 (Exhibit 3). This model assumes a revenue growth rate of nearly 4%, which may be optimistic, given that the company is currently losing revenue. The 8% discount rate may also be optimistic, given that rates are projected to increase further.

Dividend Yield

The stock’s dividend yield has dropped to 1.9% from 2.4% in April. Although this yield is higher than the Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (VOO) yield of 1.4% and the Vanguard Industrials Index ETF (VIS) yield of 1.3%, it is low for the current rate environment.

Over the past ten years, about 70% of the returns in the stock have been due to its dividend, so investors should wait for a dividend yield close to 2.5% before investing. The stock’s total return over the past decade was 291.8%, of which the price return was 222%, and 69% was from dividends (Exhibit 6). Over this period, the S&P 500 Index returned 224%. The stock’s outperformance over the S&P 500 Index is a testament to the long-term resiliency of the end-markets Masco serves. But, I think investors need to patiently acquire a stake in the company at enticing valuations and dividend yield and own the stock for the long term.

Sell Covered Calls.

Investors could be opportunistic in generating some extra income by selling covered calls to generate extra income. The stock looks fully valued at its current forward PE of 17.6x, and the RSI and MFI technical indicators show the stock near overbought levels (Exhibit 9). The August 18 $60 Strike calls last traded at $1.45, yielding 2.4%, a good yield in my opinion (Exhibit 7) .

The options market estimates a 3.9% move when the company releases earnings on July 27 (Exhibit 8). Much may depend on the management’s forecast for the next quarter. I think management will set a conservative tone regarding revenue growth for the rest of the year. If that is the case, the stock may drop or move sideways, leaving the option seller to pocket the premium.

Masco offers excellent brands and products with a focus on residential repair and remodeling. This focus should yield excellent long-term returns. Over the past year, Masco’s stock has run up along with the rest of the building products companies. However, much uncertainty remains from inflation continuing to be a problem to further slowing consumer spending. Investors owning the stock and sitting on good gains should continue to hold on to their holdings and opportunistically generate extra income by selling covered calls. Investors looking to add to their holdings should wait for a lower valuation.