Updates On 22nd Century Group As Its Stock Rises 87% Post Split

Summary

  • 22nd Century Group's stock price increased by 87% last week, following a 1:15 reverse split in early July; the company's valuation has improved since the split.
  • The company has seen rapid growth following FDA approval of its very low nicotine (VLN) cigarettes and its acquisition of GVB BioPharma.
  • Because of recent volatility, I rate the company as a hold; one should wait for price stabilization before making a long-term investment.

CBD oil distillate and hemp buds

GeorgePeters/iStock via Getty Images

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII), a reduced nicotine and hemp/cannabis API company, saw its stock price gain 87% last week. The company’s stock underwent a 1:15 reverse split back on July 3

Welcome to the home of The Cannabis Report: a monthly report on the cannabis industry. I am an analyst and consultant in the cannabis industry. I have contributed to High Times Magazine. I currently have a book out, Cannabis in the Ancient Greek and Roman World. I am most interested in technical stock analysis, option strategies, small cap strategies, and emerging markets. Feel free to contact me with any questions about the cannabis industry or publicly traded stocks in the cannabis industry.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of XXII either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

a
anthbutler
Yesterday, 8:51 PM
The most disappointing news from today was that under the direct offering, 4.37M common shares are issued at $2.67 and warrants to purchase up to 8.75M common shares at an exercise price of $2.42 per share and are immediately exercisable. Far below the closing price today. I did not see the $3.02 per share. Thoughts?
Alan Sumler profile picture
Alan Sumler
Yesterday, 7:56 PM
I was about to revise the article to reflect today's news. My apologies to the readers. Indeed, the CEO stepped down, but he remains on the board. The company brought in a consultant board member from Oncocyte (OCX). 22nd Century announced a direct offering of common shares, which is likely why the stock tanked today, losing 38% and now trading at $3.02 per share. The news from today does not negate my analysis and there is no reason to be concerned about today's news. Thanks for reading, everybody.
gimmeecoffee profile picture
gimmeecoffee
Yesterday, 7:45 PM
Just to add to this story, after the split of just a few weeks ago, they have done 2 offerings that have added about 14 million shares to the float in a monster rush to get cash, which reeks of desperation but sure made a lot of people money on Friday who were able to buy the shares at under $3 and then happily sell them to people at $4, $5, and $6 as the day went and we saw volume of over 30 million.

Oh, and the CEO is gone, will be on the BOD, so what is up with that? Something smelly here.
Alan Sumler profile picture
Alan Sumler
Yesterday, 8:01 PM
@gimmeecoffee We will have to wait and see. they gave no details as to why. One might speculate that they want a different leader for this phase of growth. The volatility last Friday was wild. I was looking at the % of shares owned by large institutions and the number is rather low. It seems retail investors may dominant the trend.
