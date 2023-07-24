Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Precision Biosciences: Plenty Of Positive Updates; Waiting For The Market To Notice

Jul. 24, 2023 7:27 PM ETPrecision BioSciences, Inc. (DTIL)
Summary

  • Precision Biosciences has been on a roll with positive updates in both their CAR T-Cell and gene editing pipelines. Unfortunately, the market has yet to recognize the positive updates.
  • The company has a young pipeline, but it does contain both CAR-T and gene editing programs which have the potential to yield best-in-class products.
  • The company had a solid cash position of $158.13M at the end of the quarter and has a market cap of roughly $73M, with minimal debt.
  • The company is expected to have enough cash to last into Q1 of 2025. As a result, I am eagerly waiting for DTIL to show some bullish signals, so I can increase my sizing.
  • I discuss my strategy for managing this under-the-radar biotech over the second half of 2023.
Abstract luminous DNA molecule. Genetic and gene manipulation concept. Cut of replacing part of a DNA molecule. Medicine. Innovative in science. Medical science and biotechnology.

ipopba

Precision Biosciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) has made significant progress thus far in 2023 with clinical data from Precision's CAR T programs as well as their in vivo gene editing programs. Unfortunately, the market appears to be overlooking the company's headway even

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DTIL, BMY, SRPT, LLY, NVS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

