High Tide: Why I'm Buying With Both Hands

Jul. 24, 2023 7:49 PM ETHigh Tide Inc. (HITI), HITI:CA1 Comment
Blake Downer profile picture
Blake Downer
803 Followers

Summary

  • High Tide does not grow cannabis and instead sells it as a loss leader; their discount model places downward pressure on price.
  • The company has vertically integrated the production of smoking accessories and currently owns 3 of the top 5 cannabis accessory websites by revenue.
  • They have been capturing additional market share at a rate slightly under 1% per quarter and currently control roughly 9.5% of the Canadian market.
  • With a forward EV/Sales of 0.37x, and forward EV/EBITDA of 6.91x, I presently consider the company undervalued.
  • I currently consider High Tide a Strong Buy.

A Canna Cabana Cannabis shop on King St W. in Toronto, Canada.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Thesis

The cannabis sector has a history of euphoria-driven rallies that leave fundamentals behind and take even unprofitable companies to insane valuations. In early 2021, I initially set out with the mission of researching the best players

This article was written by

I am an Electromechanical Engineer. I have six degrees and teach Circuit Analysis for a living. I have been paying attention to markets since the late 1990's. I began taking classes on economics when I was 15, and was a business and economics major my freshman year. If I hadn't fallen in love with the Engineering classes I was taking as electives, I would probably have followed up on my dream of running my own small business.I am a value investor and have studied the greats (Benjamin Graham, Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger, Peter Lynch, ect), but my personal investing style is most closely aligned with Mohnish Pabrai. Because I have been obsessed with strategy games and Game Theory since childhood, I tend to evaluate companies based on the quality and number of edges they have collected vs their peers, and how well I expect their strategy to perform in the everchanging meta. I am drawn to innovation, typically have a long timeframe outlook, and am always hunting for potential multibaggers.Anyone wanting to inquire about my efficacy is welcome to check my ratings on Tipranks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HITI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Comments (1)

MDUB's 12 Year Plan profile picture
MDUB's 12 Year Plan
Yesterday, 8:36 PM
Premium
Comments (148)
Well written man.
