Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Resources Connection, Inc. (RGP) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 24, 2023 7:45 PM ETResources Connection, Inc. (RGP)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
138.68K Followers

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Kate Duchene - CEO

Tim Brackney - President and COO

Jenn Ryu - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Marc Riddick - Sidoti

Andre Childress - Baird

Stephanie Yee - JPMorgan

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Resources Connection, Inc. Conference Call. Currently, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to remind everyone that management will be commenting on results for fourth quarter ended May 27, 2023. They will also refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. An explanation and reconciliation of these measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the press release issued today. Today's press release can be viewed in the Investor Relations section at RGP's website and also filed today with the SEC.

Also, during this call, management will make forward-looking statements regarding plans, initiatives, and strategies, and the anticipated financial performance of the company. Such statements are predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Please see the Risk Factors section in RGP's report on Form 10-K for the year ended May 28, 2022, for a discussion of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the company's business, results of operations, and financial condition to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made during this call. Such discussion will also be included in the Risk Factors section in RGP's report on Form 10-K for the year ended May 27, 2023, which will be filed on July 25, 2023.

I'll now turn the call over to RGP’s CEO, Kate

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.