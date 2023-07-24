Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SentinelOne: Stock Looks Oversold, Growth Still Brisk

Jul. 24, 2023 9:09 PM ETSentinelOne, Inc. (S)
Vlad Deshkovich
  • SentinelOne's stock dropped significantly after its Q1 2024 earnings report, despite exceeding EPS expectations. This was likely due to a 2.4% miss on revenue and a 5% NRR decline.
  • Despite the revenue miss, SentinelOne still reported a 70.5% y/y revenue growth and a 43% y/y customer growth, also managing to sign another Fortune 10 customer last quarter.
  • Since this is a growth stock that is trading on the basis of its revenues and their growth prospects, the market doesn't have other variables to index on or compare.
  • Considering that, the market's reaction to the firm's revenue fluctuations seems excessive. At current growth rates, the long term still looks to be quite good.
  • All of this makes SentinelOne look like a good stock for investors willing to buy and hold for the long-term.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) stock started the year off strong but depreciated significantly after its latest earnings report, one in which it exceeded consensus EPS expectations but failed to match them on revenues. While trading choppily throughout the year

Proprietary trader primarily covering technology and financial stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in S over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

