The Broad Market Finds Its Pulse

Summary

  • The Equally Weighted S&P 500 is now up solidly for the year, while in late May that equally weighted index was down for the year.
  • It appears that the correction in the overheated NASDAQ 100 Index has started, and a most likely target will be the index’s 50-day moving average.
  • Futures markets and most observers agree that the Fed will hike rates this week by 25 basis points.

Candle stick graph and bar chart of stock market investment trading.

scyther5

The Equally Weighted S&P 500 is now up solidly for the year, while in late May that equally weighted index was down for the year. A lot has improved in the last few weeks, and that is an overall positive.

Ivan Martchev is an investment strategist with Navellier Private Client Group. Previously, Ivan served as editorial director at InvestorPlace Media. Ivan was editor of Louis Rukeyser's Mutual Funds Newsletter and associate editor of Personal Finance Newsletter. Ivan is also co-author of The Silk Road to Riches (Financial Times Press). The book provided analysis of geopolitical issues and investment strategy in natural resources and emerging markets with an emphasis on Asia. The book also correctly predicted the collapse in the U.S. real estate market, the rise of precious metals, and the resulting increased investor interest in emerging markets. Ivan’s commentaries have been published by MSNBC, The Motley Fool and others. Currently Ivan is a weekly editor of Navellier’s Market Mail and a contributor to Marketwatch.

