Althom

Introduction

I have to say that the recent banking crisis was a bit of an eye-opener. While I always knew that banking stocks were volatile and often only good investments during steep declines, I decided that I would refrain from buying more banking exposure - at least in the regional banking space.

Having said that, I bought Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) dirt-cheap in 2020 when I was working on a bigger banking-related project for a major client.

As skeptical as I am, I like the company's dominant position in the Midwest and its ability to expand into areas like investment banking while benefiting from the very slow process of economic re-shoring.

So, while I did move the stock out of my dividend growth portfolio (that's mainly a bookkeeping thing) to focus on compounders, I still own it and believe that I will get the chance to sell my shares at $16, as I wrote in an article in April.

In this article, I will use the just-released earnings to dive into the company's progress and comments on the current banking environment.

So, let's get to it!

What Happened In 2Q23?

Let's start this part by mentioning that the company has won the J.D. Power Mobile Award for the fifth consecutive year, thanks to its focus on value delivery for shareholders.

Also, the company maintained a strong number-one ranking as an SBA lender, which was also one of the reasons why I bought HBAN in 2022. It was one of the biggest distributors of pandemic loans, which underlined its importance in the Midwest economy.

What's interesting is how Huntington sees the economy. During the 1Q23 earnings call, the company acknowledged the dynamic nature of the environment, particularly with interest rates playing out as they had anticipated, which is the "higher for longer" scenario.

As most readers know, I agree with that scenario, as I expect inflation to remain sticky, forcing the Fed to keep interest rates elevated.

The market is now pricing in a similar view, as the implied odds of a >5.00% Fed Funds rate at the end of this year is at 100%. Before the summer, that number was close to 0%.

CME Group

Having said that, economic activity in Huntington's markets appeared to be holding up relatively well, supporting sustained loan growth and solid credit performance.

I find this interesting, as Chicago Federal Reserve data shows that activity in the Fed's 7th district has been mostly negative this year.

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago

The fact that HBAN is seeing strength shows that it is clearly taking care of risk management.

However, the company also made clear that it is well-prepared to operate through various potential scenarios. Additionally, Huntington is closely monitoring potential regulatory adjustments to capital and other requirements.

So far, the potential new requirements seem broadly aligned with the company's expectations. They feel well-positioned to manage these changes, address them promptly, and mitigate a significant portion of the potential impacts over time.

In other words, unless we get a massive economic surprise, the company (and its guidance) should be quite accurate.

Having said all of this, the company's average loan balances increased by 0.8% quarter-over-quarter, primarily driven by growth in commercial loans, with distribution finance, asset finance, and business banking contributing to the increase.

Huntington Bancshares

In consumer banking, residential mortgage, and RV Marine loans showed growth, but auto loans declined, which I expected, given the pressure on high-ticket consumer items.

This is what deteriorating credit quality in the auto sector looks like, according to Ally Financial (ALLY):

Ally Financial

Moreover, in light of bank run fears earlier this year, deposits continued to grow, with ending balances increasing by $2.7 billion, mainly driven by consumer deposits. Non-interest-bearing deposits represented 23% of total balances and are expected to trend and stabilize by 2024.

Huntington Bancshares

Unfortunately, interest-related macro headwinds did not fade, as net interest income ("NII") decreased by 4.3% to $1,357 billion due to lower net interest margin ("NIM").

The NIM decrease was caused by higher funding costs partially offset by increased earning asset yields. The adjusted NIM is now 40 basis points below 4Q22 levels.

Huntington Bancshares

With that in mind, the company analyzed multiple interest rate scenarios and currently anticipates NIM to be around 3% by the end of this year, which would fit the aforementioned bigger-picture outlook.

We also need to keep in mind that the longer the Fed keeps rates elevated, the more pressure banks will feel to hike rates on deposits to compete with low-risk, short-term government bonds and similar financial instruments.

Huntington Bancshares

Speaking of bonds, the company maintains a healthy securities portfolio (emphasis added):

[...] on the securities portfolio, we saw another step-up in reported yields quarter-over-quarter. We did not reinvest cash flows from securities in the second quarter as we allowed those proceeds to remain in cash given the attractive short-term rates. Cash and securities balances on average increased by $5 billion from the prior quarter as we maintained higher cash levels in the quarter. As of June 30, on an ending basis, cash and securities totaled $52 billion, representing a more normalized level as we go forward into Q3.

More than 80% of HBAN's securities portfolio consists of treasures and related Agency Debt.

Huntington Bancshares

Also, the company's available cash and borrowing capacity account for 205% of its uninsured deposits, which underlines the bank's financial strength.

Adding to that, HBAN's Common Equity Tier 1 ("CET1") ratio increased to 9.82%, while its tangible common equity ratio ("TCE)" increased to 5.80%.

Adjusting for AOCI (Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income), the TCE ratio was 7.45%. The company intends to grow CET1 to the very high end of the target operating range of 9% to 10%, with adjusted CET1 expected to be in the approximately mid-8s range by year-end.

Huntington Bancshares

With regard to economic challenges, credit quality remained strong, with net charge-offs at 16 basis points for the quarter, below the target range of 25 to 45 basis points through the cycle.

Huntington Bancshares

While credit quality is slowly deteriorating, it is impossible to make the case that these developments are worrisome.

Huntington Bancshares

So, what about the valuation?

Outlook & Valuation

In light of my earlier comments regarding HBAN's outlook, HBAN's outlook for 2023 includes a loan growth forecast of 5% to 6%, deposit growth of 1% to 3%, core net interest income growth of 3% to 5%, and non-interest income expected to be down 2% to 4%.

The company aims to maintain underlying core expense growth between 1% and 2% and anticipates full-year net charge-offs to be between 20 to 30 basis points.

Huntington Bancshares

With regard to the company's valuation, it is trading at 1.7x tangible book, which is close to the longer-term median.

Data by YCharts

While I believe that HBAN is fairly valued, I'm aiming to sell my shares at $16. I believe I will get that chance once economic growth bottoms, which is likely to support loan growth and loan quality and improve margins.

Until that happens, I will likely have a volatile, high-yielding (5.3%) pet rock.

Having said all of this, I believe that 2Q23 earnings confirm that HBAN is one of the best banks. It has a solid customer base, high-quality loans, and a solid securities portfolio.

While it is unable to escape macroeconomic woes, I believe it's one of the best regional banks to buy in case investors are looking for exposure in this industry.

Takeaway

The recent banking crisis was an eye-opener, leading me to be cautious about regional banking exposure.

However, I made a smart move by purchasing Huntington Bancshares at a low price in 2020 due to its dominant position in the Midwest and potential for expansion into investment banking.

The just-released 2Q23 earnings highlighted the company's strengths, with impressive loan growth and credit performance, indicating effective risk management.

Despite interest-related headwinds affecting net interest income, the company anticipates navigating through various scenarios well.

While I might face volatility with my current high-yielding investment, I firmly believe that I'll get the chance to sell my shares at $16, capitalizing on economic growth and improved margins down the road.

Overall, Huntington Bancshares stands as one of the best regional banks to consider for exposure in the industry.