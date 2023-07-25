Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

What Are Today's Opportunities And Risks In Fixed Income Credit Markets?

Russell Investments profile picture
Russell Investments
2.47K Followers

Summary

  • Higher yields for corporate bonds generally correspond to higher credit risk based on an issuer's credit rating.
  • We believe higher yields also offer opportunities for fixed income investors to add additional sources of income return to their portfolio by identifying bonds that have been mispriced.
  • We see skilled active managers as uniquely equipped to help fixed income investors benefit from higher yields while minimizing potential downside risks.

Multiply sources of revenue. Multiple streams of income

Olivier Le Moal

Fixed income credit markets play a vital role in enabling issuers to access capital while offering investors the opportunity to earn excess returns by taking on additional risk.

Treasury bonds provide investors with yields based on

This article was written by

Russell Investments profile picture
Russell Investments
2.47K Followers
Russell Investments is a leading global investment solutions firm with $326.9 billion in assets under management (as of 3/31/2021) and $2.8 trillion in assets under advisement (as of 12/31/2020) for clients in 32 countries, The firm provides a wide range of investment capabilities to institutional investors, financial intermediaries, and individual investors around the world. Building on an 85-year legacy of continuous innovation to deliver exceptional value to clients, Russell Investments works every day to improve people’s financial security. Headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Russell Investments has offices in 19 cities around the world, including in New York, London, Tokyo, and Shanghai.  Russell Investments’ ownership is composed of a majority stake held by funds managed by TA Associates with minority stakes held by funds managed by Reverence Capital Partners, Russell Investments' management and Hamilton Lane Incorporated.Frank Russell Company is the owner of the Russell trademarks contained in this material and all trademark rights related to the Russell trademarks, which the members of the Russell Investments group of companies are permitted to use under license from Frank Russell Company. The members of the Russell Investments group of companies are not affiliated in any manner with Frank Russell Company or any entity operating under the “FTSE RUSSELL” brand.

Recommended For You

Comments disabled for this article
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.