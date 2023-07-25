Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
QQQ: Nasdaq Rally Built On Hope As Earnings Crash Continues

Jul. 25, 2023 12:52 AM ETNASDAQ 100-Index (NDX), QQQ2 Comments
Stuart Allsopp
Summary

  • Despite the Nasdaq 100 index rising by around 70% since the start of the Covid pandemic, its earnings have underperformed and are now down 24% from last year’s peak.
  • The Nasdaq 100's valuation premium has soared to the point where underperformance is extremely likely.
  • Fair value sits around 80% below current levels, which is the decline required for real total return expectations to rise to 6% assuming 1% annual real earnings growth.
  • By shorting the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF, investors receive interest income far in excess of dividend payments, which is running at around 5% annually.

symbolic picture of a stock market bubble with a parabolic chart entering a recession with finishing its market cycle with a financial tsunami, copy space on the right side.

When measured from the start of the Covid pandemic the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) risen by around 70%, blowing away the performance of other US and developed market indices. What is astonishing about this is the fact that its earnings

Stuart Allsopp
I am a full-time investor and owner of Icon Economics - a macro research company focussed on providing contrarian investment ideas across FX, Equities, and Fixed Income based on Austrian economic theory. Formerly Head of Financial Markets at Fitch Solutions, I have 15 years of experience investing and analysing Asian and Global markets.

Comments (2)

R
Randywhitewasabada&s
Today, 2:10 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (695)
I'm short leap puts out to 2025 and I can say something in 43 years of trading that I rarely risk the wrath of bad karma by saying but here goes.

I made 722,000 with leap puts on spy and qqq in 2022. Actually kudos to mike over at reading markets for his input. He really helped with my timing.

Now I won't lie I'm in a very tiny drawdown even with the move up due to the huge time value built into those leaps. They are two years or more out.

Yep I paid A LOT of money for them but I bought even more last week and I'm not stopping. Keep chugging up baby because when it blows the money is gonna come down like rain.

Now I'm gonna poke karma/fate in the eye which I RARELY risk doing. Here goes.

I guarantee my 2025 leap puts are going to at least double the 720 grand from 2022. I guarantee im gonna blow thru the 1.5 million mark and I think long long before 2025 even gets here.

I just hope at 63 I don't have a heart attack from the happy dance. I damn near had one when I cashed the 700 grand in 2022.

Since Covid I have NEVER made so much easy money in my life trading and im not gonna feel bad when the idiots in Washington send us all over the cliff.

I've tried my entire adult life to understand why so many people have or use such little common sense and then it dawned on me.

It's how they want it. The left has won folks. It's over. When more than half the voting public is on the freebie crack wagon it's over. Done. Kaput.

What should be done? Well if I was in charge and had total control a lot of people would be shipped right out to where they would be most happy. Cuba, China, etc.

Oh snd they wouldn't have to ask I would make sure they got free rides to the ship or plane taking them to there new panacea.

But alas im not king so I will just watch as the traitors and commies take us down for the last count and when it finally goes totally nut bag crazy I already have homes in several other countries that are actually very nice compared to the one I love so much and my family has fought and died for since the 1700s.

Yep it's sad but there ain't a chance in you know where 32 trillion is not gonna be 100 trillion and just the interest is gonna be more than every tax dollar they take in.

And any of you actually think that's going to ever get paid back?

If you could or maybe sone reading this have flown into a place like Tokyo or gosh a dozen or more European countries airports and driven thru there countries. I mean it's like clean and pretty and smells good and people are decent acting.

Then I fly back into any big city you can make here in the good old USA. A freaking trash bin. A garbage dump every city. You walk around you seriously risk your life. Cmon uou all know I'm telling the truth.

It's damn sad. But it is what it is. So I fully expect someone to say "well then leave".

And I will say back to you "I am so glad I am able to afford to do just that when it all goes down the toilet".

Those of you that live conservative and vote liberal. Are you just dumb? Seriously do you beat yourself with a belt before you go to bed? Just an analogy.

Do you realize what the left has done to this country? Oh and don't get me going on the wussy right. As far as I'm concerned they are even worse. Scared little woosies. Ok my rant is done.

God bless and good luck.
M
Mrjs
Today, 1:13 AM
Premium
Comments (140)
Yup I sold
