Kris Hoobaer

When measured from the start of the Covid pandemic the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) risen by around 70%, blowing away the performance of other US and developed market indices. What is astonishing about this is the fact that its earnings since then have actually underperformed. Nasdaq 100 earnings are now down 24% from last year's peak. As a result, the valuation premium that already existed pre-Covid has gone into overdrive. I remain short the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ), which tracks the NDX with virtually zero tracking error and charges an annual expense fee of 20bps which I effectively receive on top of interest payments for shorting the ETF. Since I last wrote about the QQQ last month, the gap between its price and earnings has continued to widen.

Stock Market Performance Contrast Greatly With Earnings Performance

When the Covid lockdowns spread in early 2020 technology stocks showed strong resilience as investors correctly anticipated that earnings would fare much better than their peers. As I explained in more detail a year ago in 'QQQ: Borrowing From The Future', the combination of limited spending options and a surge in excess consumer income from stimulus measures allowed earnings to continue growing. Aside for the brief Covid crash, investors responded to these strong tech sector earnings by further bidding up their valuations.

However, Nasdaq 100 earnings have enjoyed a far weaker recovery since the Covid recession. In fact, when measured from the start of the pandemic, Nasdaq 100 earnings have actually grown much slower than their peers. The following chart shows earnings per share excluding extraordinary items for the Nasdaq 100 alongside the S&P500, the MSCI World Ex-USA, the S&P400 Mid Cap, and the MSCI Europe index. Despite holding up well during the pandemic, earnings per share have risen by just 5.8% annually over this period, weaker than other developed market benchmarks.

Earnings Per Share Rebased To Pre-Covid Peak (Bloomberg)

One might have expected this earnings weakness to be reflected in underperformance in the QQQ, but the exact opposite has occurred. The QQQ has smoked its peers, posting double the returns of its US peers while international stocks have seen virtually no gains at all. As a result, the Nasdaq 100's valuation premium has soared, with the index now trading at 41x earnings, almost 40% higher than at the pre-Covid peak. In contrast, S&P500 valuations have remained unchanged while mid caps and international stocks have become cheaper.

PE Ratios Excluding Extraordinary Items (Bloomberg)

The QQQ's overvaluation is particularly striking when compared against US mid cap stocks. Nasdaq 100 earnings per share have actually grown almost 3% per year slower than the mid cap index, yet the market has outperformed by over 9% annually. As a result, the QQQ now trades at 2.5x the earnings multiple of US mid cap stocks, despite trading at a discount a decade ago.

Price And Earnings Performance Of NDX Vs S&P500, Rebased to 2013 (Bloomberg)

Unrealistic Growth Expectations Create Major Downside Risks

Comparing the PE ratio of the Nasdaq 100 with that of the MSCI World highlights the unrealistic growth expectations that are priced into the QQQ. In terms of market cap the Nasdaq 100 is 29% of the size of the MSCI World, while its earnings are 15%. For the Nasdaq 100 to trade at the same valuations as the MSCI World its earnings would have to double to 30% of the entire developed world market, and be equivalent to the combined earnings of the global energy, banking, and health care sectors.

Even if such a doubling were to happen in the space of a decade, meaning that Nasdaq 100 earnings outperform by around 7% annually, even this acceleration of the long-term trend would still lead to underperformance for the QQQ. The reason being that more expensive valuations mean lower annual returns from dividends as the Nasdaq 100 has a 0.7% dividend yield versus 2.1% for the MSCI World.

Some have argued that tech stocks will actually grow faster than the rest of the world in perpetuity and so assuming growth slows to the pace of the overall market in a decade is too pessimistic. With just a 1.4pp lower dividend yield the Nasdaq 100 should perform in line with the MSCI World if dividends (and ultimately earnings per share) were to grow just 1.4pp faster.

The problem with this idea is that even at this small growth differential, it does not take many decades for earnings to rise to unrealistic shares of the global economy, and it leaves the market extremely susceptible to even a small decline in long-term growth expectations. If investors were to implicitly assume that tech sector earnings growth will outperform by 1% annually instead of 1.4%, it would take a 36% decline in the QQQ to bring the Nasdaq 100's PE ratio in line with the MSCI World.

Fair Value Is Around 80% Below Current Levels

My view is that the Nasdaq 100's fair value lies fully 80% below current levels. This is based on the decline in the PE ratio that would be required to bring future returns in line with the long-term trend of the US market of around 6% in real terms. It assumes that the dividend payout ratio rises in line with the overall market of 40% of earnings and real trend earnings growth falls to the pace of US and global real GDP growth. If such a decline seems impossible to you, consider that the QQQ fell by 83% from its peak in 2000 to its trough in 2002 and then still underperformed the MSCI World for a full 6 more years.

Even if we generously assume that Nasdaq 100 real earnings can maintain the annual growth rate of 3% seen over the past decade, this would result in just 4% real total returns when dividends are included. Considering that investors can now receive 4% real returns on short-term bonds, it is clear that the QQQ is being driven by speculative demand rather than by buy and hold investors based on reasonable discounted cash flow assumptions.

Getting Paid To Hedge Market Downside

The risk of holding a short QQQ positions is that, as we saw in the late-1990s, extreme valuations do not prevent them rising to even greater extremes. A close above the previous all-time high at $404 seen in November 2021 could reignite animal spirits for a further leg higher. However, for investors looking to hedge against their long positions in the event of a recession, a short position on the QQQ offers positive cash flow as the money lent to borrow the ETF receives interest that is far higher than the QQQ's dividend yield that must be paid to the lender. This means that by shorting the QQQ investors are likely to receive around 5% annually to hedge against a Nasdaq 100 decline.