PonyWang

There are several reasons why investors favor ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML): it has a market monopoly in high-end EUV (Extreme Ultraviolet) technology, strong technological moats, over 30% operating margin, robust revenue growth, a healthy balance sheet, and an impressive ROIC of above 40%. ASML's growth is closely tied to the semiconductor fab capex cycle. Currently, it appears to be in an upswing cycle for the overall semiconductor industry, driven by the fast-growing demand for data center, automotive, and industrial chips.

A Quick Introduction of ASML

ASML is a well-known company, producing highly complex EUV machines needed to manufacture the most advanced chips. They operate almost as a monopoly, selling these EUV machines, which cost more than EUR 160 million each, to a handful of chipmaker giants, including TSMC, Samsung, and Intel.

These machines project exceptionally narrow beams of light onto silicon wafers, creating intricate patterns where the light interacts with the chemicals. This lithographic process is crucial for forming all-important transistors and is known as lithography. The machines are referred to as extreme ultraviolet lithography machines or EUV machines.

These EUV machines are significant investments, being both expensive and large. In Q2 FY23, they recognized €2 billion in revenue from 12 systems, resulting in an average EUV price of around €167 million. Additionally, each machine consists of over 100,000 components and requires 40 freight containers or four jumbo jets for shipping.

Before listing my investment thesis, I want to discuss their risks, as I believe these factors are crucial in deciding whether to invest in ASML or not.

Key Issues

China Restrictions: If you can recall, the Trump administration even pressured the Dutch government to stop the sale of the machine to Chinese customers in 2019. I think ASML, as a Dutch company, could be vulnerable with these political tensions.

According to Bloomberg’s report on July 14th 2023, Dutch export control rules will forbid ASML from maintaining, repairing and providing spare parts for controlled equipment without government approval. These restrictions are related to new regulations the government published in June 2023 that prohibit ASML from shipping deep ultraviolet lithography machines.

Keep in mind that China represented 13.8% of group revenue in FY22. In my opinion, these export restrictions or bans could create a lot of headline risks for ASML, and their stock price could fluctuate based on this related news.

ASML Annual Reports, Author's Calculation

Financially, my understanding is that these restrictions might cause some noise in their near-term growth rate; however, over the long-term, I think the impact is immaterial. The reason is quite simple: the end-market demands (automotive chips, industrial chips, GPUs, etc.) would not be affected by these restrictions or bans, if any. Therefore, if these wafer demands cannot be satisfied in China, fab companies have to build them somewhere outside China. As long as there are wafer demands, ASML could benefit from that, in my opinion.

ASML 2022 Capital Market Day

End-Market Destocking Caused Lower Tool Utilization Levels: The end consumer market is currently experiencing high inventory levels, which has resulted in semiconductor companies moderating their wafer output as part of the supply chain's efforts to reduce and rebalance inventory levels. In order to limit wafer output, customers are operating at lower tool utilization levels. This cautious approach from customers is due to the uncertainty surrounding the timing, shape, and slope of the recovery in the market.

As illustrated in the chart below, ASML's net bookings have been experiencing a decline since Q4 FY22, and this trend continued in Q2 FY23 with a significant decrease of 46.8%. Such declining bookings are likely to exert considerable pressure on their next year's earnings growth.

ASML Quarterly Results, Author's Calculation

In the EUV business, there have been some shifts in demand timing due to fab readiness, which has introduced an element of uncertainty regarding the recovery. However, despite these challenges, the demand for their deep UV technology still exceeds the available supplies.

Earning Volatility: ASML is indeed a semiconductor equipment company, and its sales are closely tied to wafer capex spending cycles. As a result, it operates in a highly cyclical business environment. For long-term investors, this cyclicality might not be a significant concern, as the semiconductor industry generally has a positive trajectory. However, for short-term traders, it is essential to conduct thorough research and analysis of the near-term capex spending plans of major semiconductor companies like TSMC, Samsung, and Intel before making any trading decisions involving ASML's stock.

Investment Thesis

Rising Along With the Whole Semiconductor Industry: ASML’s fate is not decided by individual semiconductor company as ASML is serving the whole semiconductor space. As long as the overall lithography spend rises, ASML will grow, in my opinion.

Lithography spend increasing on future nodes: Future nodes require higher-priced products like EUVs, especially in advanced logic and DRAM end-markets. The growth in semiconductor end markets and the increasing lithography intensity on future nodes fuel the demand for ASML's products and services.

ASML 2022 Capital Market Day

Strong Financial Profile and Robust Capital Allocation: ASML is a very high-margin business, with an operating margin of over 30% and a return on invested capital above 40%. Additionally, their free cash flow conversion rate is well above 30%. Besides regular dividends, ASML is actively repurchasing their shares. They reduced their outstanding shares by 2% in FY21 and 3% in FY22. During their 2022 Capital Market Day, they announced a new share buyback program, scheduled to be executed by December 31, 2025. Under this program, they intend to repurchase shares up to an amount of €12.0 billion.

Near-Term and Long-term Outlook

According to their recent Q2 FY23 results, ASML expects net sales growth for the year to reach 30%, an increase from their previous expectation of over 25%. This growth is anticipated to be driven by higher deep UV revenue, although offset by lower expectations on EUV and installed base relative to the last quarter. Despite this, they still expect a slight improvement in gross margin compared to 2022, as the positive margin impact from increased deep UV immersion revenue is expected to counterbalance the dilutive impact of lower upgrade revenue in 2023.

During ASML’s 2022 capital market day, they updated their financial model for 2025 and 2030. They project sales to achieve €24-30 billion in 2025 and €44-60 billion in 2030. Assuming they can deliver €60 billion in 2030, it would indicate a compound annual growth rate of 14% from 2022.

ASML 2022 Capital Market Day

Valuation

In my DCF model, I have assumed a sales growth of 30% in FY23, in line with ASML's current guidance. However, my revenue assumptions for FY25 and FY30 are above their long-term guidance. This is because I believe ASML's guidance set in November 2022 was conservative and did not account for the potential progress of current AI technology. I think AI technology will drive increased demand for accelerated computing, leading to a greater need for GPUs in data centers. If you're interested in reading more about how AI affects GPU demands, I recommend referring to my recent article: Nvidia: A Journey Towards $380 Billion In Revenue With GPU, AI, And FSD.

ASML DCF Model - Author's Calculation

The operating margin is estimated to reach 32.7% in FY32 in my model.

In Q2 FY23, ASML forecasts the annualized effective tax rate between 15% and 16% in FY32, thus I use 15.5% of tax rate in the model. My model is a 2-stage DCF model, and it is assumed to grow at 4% after the terminal year (slightly above GDP growth). In addition, 10% of WACC is used in my model, as I apply the same discount rate across my models.

The present values of FCF over the next 10 years and terminal are calculated to be €88 billion and €181 billion, respectively. Adjusting the cash and debt, the fair value is €728 per share, or $808 (for US ADR), as per my estimate.

ASML DCF Model - Author's Calculation

Conclusions

While the current macro environment and China restrictions create near-term uncertainties, I believe the strong longer-term wafer demand and capacity showing healthy growth are promising indicators. ASML's almost monopoly leader position, highly attractive margin profile, and robust capital allocation policy are remarkable for long-term investors. Therefore, I'd assign a 'Strong Buy' rating to ASML stock.