Wells Fargo: 9.8x FWD P/E, 17% Dividend Raise, 3% Yield

Jul. 25, 2023 2:10 AM ETWells Fargo & Company (WFC)
The Asian Investor
Summary

  • Wells Fargo's reported solid results for the second-quarter.
  • Despite a 0.11% decline in net interest margin and a 1% decrease in deposits, Wells Fargo remains an attractive investment due to its share buyback strategy and generous dividends.
  • The bank's significant exposure to the commercial real estate sector and its declining deposit base are potential risks.
  • I see WFC chiefly as a capital return play and shares are cheap with a FWD P/E ratio of less than 10X.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC)'s second-quarter earnings release highlighted the bank’s value as an attractive capital return play. Wells Fargo beat top and bottom line estimates in the second-quarter, as did Bank of America (BAC

The Asian Investor
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WFC, BAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

