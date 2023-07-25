Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Electric Vehicles Rebounding As Sales Surge

Jul. 25, 2023 2:27 AM ETBYDDF, F, GM, LI, NIO, RIVN, TSLA, XPEV, KARS
KraneShares profile picture
KraneShares
111 Followers

Summary

  • In 2023, progress towards global electrification continued as EV sales reached 4 million during the first 5 months of 2023, growing 32% in Q1.
  • Most major pure EV makers delivered strong results beating analysts' expectations by a healthy margin.
  • The most promising with regards to the range is potentially the solid-state battery, but it will take years to develop.

The car is parked at an electric charging station. Parking for electric vehicles. 3d rendering

Дмитрий Ларичев

The road ahead looks clear for electric vehicles (EVs). Negative sentiments surrounding EVs are dissipating as China extends its tax breaks for the next four years, inflation and rates in the US seem subdued and accelerated sales and pre-orders driven

This article was written by

KraneShares profile picture
KraneShares
111 Followers
Krane Funds Advisors, LLC is the investment manager for KraneShares ETFs. Our suite of China-focused ETFs provides investors with solutions to capture China’s importance as an essential element of a well-designed investment portfolio. We strive to provide innovative, first-to-market strategies that have been developed based on our strong partnerships and our deep knowledge of investing. We help investors stay up to date on global market trends and aim to provide meaningful diversification.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.