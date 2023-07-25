Eloi_Omella

Shares of CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) are down about -20% since I put a "Hold" rating on the stock back in February, but its total return after its robust dividend is about breakeven, trailing the nearly 15% return in the S&P over that same period. Let's catch up on the name ahead of its earnings.

Company Profile

As a refresher, CVR Partners owns and operates two fertilizer plants in the U.S. The company's Coffeyville plant is located in Kansas and serves the Southern Plains market. It upgrades most of its ammonia production to higher valued UAN. The facility is a bit unique in that it uses clean petroleum coke (pet coke) as a feedstock instead of natural gas. Over 40% of its pet coke needs are supplied by CVR Refining's facilities,

CVR Partner's East Dubuque facility, meanwhile, is located in Illinois in the center of the Corn Belt. Customers are generally located within 200 miles of the plant and typically pick up the fertilizer with their own trucks. The facility, which uses natural gas as its feedstock, is flexible and will produce a mix of ammonia, UAN, liquid and granulated urea, and nitric acid.

Earnings Preview

CVR Partners is set to report its Q2 earnings on July 31st after the closing bell. One thing unique to the company is that despite having a nearly $1 billion market cap, the company hasn't had any covering analysts that provide revenue or EPS estimates for a few years. That means CVR Partners isn't going to beat or miss estimates like many companies, since it doesn't any sell-side estimates.

The most important factor when it comes to CVR Partner's earnings is nitrogen fertilizer prices, particularly UAN and ammonia prices. On that front, nitrogen fertilizer prices have been on the decline.

Progressive Farmer & S&P Global

According to Progressive Farmer, NOLA UAN 32% barges were coming in at the lower at the end of June at $180-$220 a ton FOB (free on board), down from the higher-end May price levels of $255-$260 a ton FOB.. CVR Partners was getting a gate price of $457 a ton in Q1.

Ammonia prices, meanwhile, were indicated around $345 FOB to $365 FOB in some Midwest states. Koch was offering prices $500 per short ton below last year's summer infill program. In Q1, CVR Partner was getting an ammonia price of $888 per ton at gate pricing.

Now, the one thing that CVR Partners does is pre-sell much of its production, which in a declining price environment tends to get it better pricing. If lower prices don't catch up to the company this quarter, they likely will next quarter.

Modeling CVR Partners isn't easy, because the model is very sensitive to little changes, and NOLA pricing and at gate prices will not be the same. What it produces and what it sells can also vary by quite a bit. That said, using $300 UAN prices and $450 ammonia, I can get to around $55 million in Q2 EBITDA, which is a large sequential drop from the $124.3 million in EBITDA it generated in Q1. Take out $8.5 million in interest expense and $3.5 million on maintenance capex, and that get you to just above a $4 quarterly dividend. That compares to $10.43 per share paid last quarter.

Company Filings and Self

Use $400 UAN prices and $550 ammonia, and suddenly you're at $95 million in EBITDA. That gets you to around a $7.80 per dividend. So the gate price that CVR Partner will realize will make a huge difference on both its EBITDA and the variable distribution it will pay.

Company Filings and Self

When looking at the state of the nitrogen fertilizer, I like to look at commentary from CF Industries (CF), which is the big dog in the industry in the U.S. At a Wells Fargo conference in June, CF SVP of Sales, Market Development, and Supply Chain Cert Frost said:

And when you're looking at where we are in the cycle with North America planting season over. And so when you look at the kind of the bell curve demand for nitrogen, it starts in March, extends through April, May and then declines in June, and we enter the next season, which is the growth cycle for the crops and then a refill cycle for the retail wholesale trading sector that are our customers. And so we've had a very positive spring, 90 million acres of corn, good applications of nitrogen. I think as we felt through or went through the application season saw falling pricing, so some increased demand. And that then has pulled down retail inventory. So we see a good back half coming towards us, and now we'll move to the Southern Hemisphere for demand for Brazil, Argentina, Australia, India. But I think structurally, where we were compared to 2022 and 2023, we've seen prices fall dramatically from $1,000 a ton of ammonia to $400 urea, from $800 a ton to $300 in NOLA for -- in the forward market. But parallel to that, we've also seen a drop in natural gas cost from $6 to $2. So on a profitability position, we were very positive where we are going into the back half and that margin opportunity for the company for a North American producer going forward."

CME

Conclusion

CVR Partners is likely going to see its Q2 EBITDA and dividend decline compared to Q1 due to continued falling nitrogen fertilizer prices. The big question is what gate prices will it get, as that will play a huge role in its numbers. CVR Partners pre-sells a lot of its fertilizer, and it also tends to get some premium pricing to NOLA given its location and the markets it sells into.

That tends to make me believe that the numbers will come in above the $55 million baseline I set. However, I am still expecting a decline, and current pricing levels will eventually catch up to the stock, even if this quarter holds up better than expected. If you're looking at a baseline of the company doing around $210 million in EBITDA, it would trade at 6.5x EBITDA, which is a fair price in my view, perhaps even a bit low. Its yield on a $4 quarterly dividend, meanwhile, would still be a robust 17.5%.

That's an attractive return in my book. I'm going to keep the stock at "Hold" for now and wait to see how the quarter plays out, but at current levels it is becoming more attractive.