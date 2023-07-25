FatCamera

Overview

I recommend a buy rating for Elevance (NYSE:ELV) as I expect the business to hit management's FY27 target of growing EPS by 15%, which will likely result in multiples moving up to be in line with peers. This is a reiteration of my previous buy rating for ELV, where I believed it would be easy for ELV to meet its growth targets by 2027. In that scenario, the company would appear cheap as it was trading at less than 10x PE based on FY27 numbers.

2Q23 results were solid, leading to a beat and raise

Adjusted EPS for ELV came in at $9.04, exceeding the $8.78 consensus estimate, and the company increased its adjusted EPS guidance for 2023 by $0.15, to more than $32.85. In my opinion, the beat and raise performance is a reflection of solid fundamental performance and will go a long way toward easing recent worries about the cost trend and utilization. The improvement in 2Q results was driven by higher MLR, slightly higher SG&A, and higher investment income than anticipated.

It's worth noting that ELV once again places an emphasis on its MCR guidance and sticks to the same message, which is that the higher utilization compared to pre-pandemic levels is consistent with their pricing and expectations. I believe this reassuring communication has helped calm investor fears and improved the managed care sector as a whole. I would remind that a big bear narrative surrounding the stock was the MA utilization pressure, which was flagged by ELV’s peers (UnitedHealth Group and Humana Inc.). That said, I would point out that ELV has structurally less exposure to Medicare.

Looking into the future, I am confident that ELV is poised to achieve its Health Benefits margin target due to several factors. These include strong commercial pricing, stable Medicaid margins, and consistent MA margins, excluding Puerto Rico. As ELV continues its efforts towards long-term objectives, such as implementing higher pricing and revised benefits in the MA sector, I expect its margins to experience continued growth in 2024. ELV has already observed early positive recapture and acuity data points, and the company reports that state Medicaid rates are either meeting or surpassing their expectations. However, I believe that the potential impact of redeterminations remains a significant concern for investors.

Redeterminations impact manageable

As of 2Q23, ELV's Medicaid membership stood at 11.76 million, and the company's management remained confident that between 40 and 45 percent of new members gained during the redetermination freeze would remain on Medicaid, 20 to 25 percent would switch to employer coverage, and 20 to 25 percent would land in employer coverage, with a lag in recapture expected. However, it is feared that margins will be eroded as the risk pool worsens due to the disenrollment of the double counted population. Good news is that management expects the risk corridor payable balance to absorb some of the blow that dual enrollment will cause. They also pointed out the second half of the year, when opportunities abound and commercial growth is predicted to re-accelerate through 2024.

Carelon Services

Despite the behavioral and MSK pressure, Carelon Services' performance remains strong. ELV noted that Carelon Services' operating gain was dampened by higher utilization of behavioral services during the quarter because the company takes capitated risk for both behavioral services and MSK. This year, management said it expected higher utilization, so it set capitated rates accordingly. I expect Carelon Services margins to be higher in 2024 as a result of the company's pricing reflecting its revised utilization assumptions.

Valuation

Own model

Using management's long-term (I wrote about it in my previous update) EPS growth guidance of 15%, I value ELV at $475.93. As ELV demonstrates strong EPS growth, I believe the market will re-rate valuation upwards to peers’ levels of 15x forward PE. ELV currently trades at 13.5x forward PE, while UnitedHealth Group trades at 19x and Humana trades at 15x. This big valuation discount is, I believe, due to ELV’s slowed expected earnings growth rate, which I believe is not reflecting management's long-term guidance.

Risk

Any unexpected increase in medical cost trends has the potential to significantly reduce operating income.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I recommend a buy rating for ELV stock based on its solid 2Q23 performance and its potential to meet management's FY27 targets. The company's beat and raise results reflect strong fundamental performance, easing concerns about cost trends and utilization. ELV's focus on MCR guidance has provided reassurance to investors, and its lower exposure to Medicare mitigates utilization pressure risks. Looking ahead, ELV's Health Benefits margin target seems achievable, supported by commercial pricing and stable Medicaid margins. However, it's essential to be mindful of any unexpected increase in medical cost trends that could impact operating income.