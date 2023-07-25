Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Danaher: A Compounding Icon At A Fair Price

Jul. 25, 2023 3:48 AM ETDanaher Corporation (DHR)
Paul Dutz profile picture
Paul Dutz
52 Followers

Summary

  • Danaher is an industry-leading serial acquirer with an iconic business system.
  • After a boom in Danaher's sales during the pandemic, demand is now slowing as customers are facing inventory build-up and liquidity challenges.
  • Beyond the current headwinds, Danaher's market position, balance sheet and cash flow generation remain strong and will position the company for secular growth over the long term.
  • At current share prices, Danaher offers investors a great opportunity to buy a high-quality compounder at a fair valuation.
Teure Labortests und Analysen. Von Pipette Tropfen Kot mit Symbol des Geldes Dollar in das Reagenzglas

ADragan/iStock via Getty Images

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) is probably one of the most cited serial acquirers with an amazing track record and iconic business system. Over the past decades, shareholders have been pleased with outstanding results and increasing shareholder value. Even the great uncertainty in the wake

This article was written by

Paul Dutz profile picture
Paul Dutz
52 Followers
a 21-year-old self-taught investor, who is currently aiming for his Master of Science in Business Administration with focus on finance and accounting, meanwhile writing about interesting businesses.As an investor, I want to be involved in high-quality companies and follow them over a long period of time as they grow and create value. Therefore I focus on sustainable business models, high cash generation, cash flow growth, strong balance sheets and widening moats.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DHR, BRK.B either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.