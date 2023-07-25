Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Join now
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Is The 60/40 Portfolio Dead?

Principal Financial Group profile picture
Principal Financial Group
691 Followers

Summary

  • The “60/40 portfolio” (60% stocks, 40% bonds) suffered a historically bad run in 2022, prompting many market practitioners to question.is the 60/40 portfolio construct dead?
  • With the stock/bond correlation rising sharply in just a few months, the diversification benefits and alpha potential of the 60/40 dwindled, hurting both the strategic construct and tactical asset allocation of multi-asset portfolios.
  • Fixed income yields were hovering near historic lows, providing limited cushion for 60/40 portfolios against losses in equities, especially as it was accompanied by rising interest rates.

Strategy of diversified investment.

tadamichi

By Raj Singh, CFA, Portfolio Manager, Asset Allocation

The “60/40 portfolio” (60% stocks, 40% bonds) suffered a historically bad run in 2022, prompting many market practitioners to question... is the 60/40 portfolio construct dead?

With the stock/bond correlation

This article was written by

Principal Financial Group profile picture
Principal Financial Group
691 Followers
The Principal Financial Group (The Principal®) is a global investment management leader offering retirement services, insurance solutions and asset management. The Principal offers businesses, individuals and institutional clients a wide range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance through its diverse family of financial services companies. Founded in 1879 and a member of the FORTUNE 500®, the Principal Financial Group has $519.3 billion in assets under management1 and serves some 19.7 million customers worldwide from offices in Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America and the United States. Principal Financial Group, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PFG. For more information, visit www.principal.com. Insurance products issued by Principal National Life Insurance Co (except in NY) and Principal Life Insurance Co. Plan administrative services offered by Principal Life. Principal Funds, Inc. is distributed by Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. Securities offered through Princor Financial Services Corp., 800/247-1737, Member SIPC and/or independent broker/dealers. Principal National, Principal Life, Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. and Princor® are members of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, IA 50392. Investing involves market risk, including possible loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.