Osisko Development: Portfolio Lacks Of Bite, But Upside Potential (Rating Upgrade)

Jul. 25, 2023 4:05 AM ETOsisko Development Corp. (ODV), ODV:CA
Summary

  • Osisko Development stock has been given a Buy rating due to the expected gold bull market and its strong positive correlation with the yellow metal, despite a previous Sell recommendation.
  • The company's portfolio of mineral projects has not changed significantly from the previous rating while shares have served to benefit from gold price cycles.
  • Risks include the possibility of no gold bull market, the company's high volatility compared to the stock market, and a portfolio of gold projects that lack real strength.

Gold market stock wealth business finance investment on money trade exchange 3d background of growth success financial currency graph or golden economy chart banking and digital price profit analysis.

Lemon_tm

A Buy Rating for Osisko Development

This article implies a Buy rating for the stock in Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV), which is a departure from the Sell recommendation in the previous article as this gold stock could

This article was written by

Alberto Abaterusso profile picture
Alberto Abaterusso
1.08K Followers
Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis.  He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

