Healthcare Stocks Offer A Prescription For Resilience Plus Growth

Jul. 25, 2023 4:17 AM ETSHSAX, BBH, IBB, XLV, PPH, IYH, VHT, PBE, PJP, BBC, XBI, IHE, IHF, IHI, XPH, RYH, FBT, PTH, FXH, XHE, BBP, XHS, PSCH, HTEC, FHLC, ARKG, SBIO, CNCR, BTEC, FTXH, GNOM, IDNA, GERM, HELX, EDOC, BMED, WDNA, IBBQ, MDEV, AGNG, HART, PILL, IXJ, PINK
Summary

  • Over the last seven recessionary periods in the U.S., healthcare outperformed the broader market by an average of 10%.
  • Slowing economies call for the resilience that healthcare companies can offer, yet the sector remains at a 10% discount to global equity markets compared to an average premium of 3% over the past two decades.
  • Our analysis suggests new therapies for diabetes and obesity could add more than $100 billion of revenue to the $1.5 trillion prescription drug market.
  • Regulatory risk is always top of mind for healthcare investors, especially around U.S. election seasons. But we see muted risks at the moment.

Stethoscope with US dollar banknotes on chart and graph paper, Finance, Account, Statistics, Investment, Analytic research data economy and Business company concept.

sasirin pamai

By Erin Xie

Healthcare is one of life’s necessities as well as a critical element of equity portfolios today, particularly as investors seek resilience in the face of macroeconomic turbulence. Dr. Erin Xie, lead portfolio manager of the

This article was written by

BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
4.15K Followers
