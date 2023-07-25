A New York Story: Real Estate And Credit Quality

Kobus Louw

By Stephen Cowie

Bottom-up municipal research can often help find clarity amid negative sector news.

Despite the continued headlines about recession risk and its potential impact on government finances, we believe the investment landscape for municipals is constructive with many solid opportunities—take New York City, for example.

Much has been written about the negative impacts of the new hybrid working environment on the Big Apple’s office sector and overall financial position. In particular, officials have warned that vacancy rates in Manhattan are likely to exceed 20% for most of this decade, far above the sub-11% level seen for decades. However, it's important to note that while NYC’s offices account for 20% of its property tax revenues and, ultimately, 10% of its overall revenues, the slowdown in the city’s finances may not be as acute as the headlines imply. In fact, our analysis of the size of the potential revenue loss and its overall impact on the city’s $100+ billion suggests that the impact will likely be manageable.

Looking at comments from City Comptroller Brad Lander, a worst-case scenario for the city would likely be a 40% decline in the value of office properties from 2023 to 2029, which would result in a $322 million revenue shortfall in 2025 and a $1.1 billion shortfall in 2027. Although these sound like large numbers, the latter would only amount to 1.4% of city tax revenues, which could be covered by additional revenue sources or expenditure reductions. As a result, we continue to favor New York City general obligation debt for suitable clients.

More broadly, we remain constructive on municipal credit across the U.S., given the sector’s overall financial strength and its ability to withstand an economic downturn. States and cities, in particular, have various tools in their arsenal to adjust revenues and expenditures for any material challenges. For example, we are seeing many states and local governments adjust their fiscal 2024 budgets to better reflect a slower economic environment, while often prioritizing continued rainy day reserve funds. A case in point: New York City’s fiscal 2024 budget of $107 billion includes a reserve fund balance of $8 billion, which could aid the city during financial downturns that may emerge in the coming years.

In other words, a dichotomy between perception and reality may exist in New York City, or any other locality that issues bonds—reinforcing the value of credit research in finding opportunity across the municipal landscape.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other “forward-looking statements.” Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The “Neuberger Berman” name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2023 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.